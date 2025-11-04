Spartan Nation

How Tom Izzo Really Feels Following Michigan State’s Opening Win

Tom Izzo says his team will be 'embarrassed' against Arkansas on Saturday if they do not play better fast.

Jacob Cotsonika

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo speaks to the media following an 80-69 victory over Colgate on Nov. 3, 2025.
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo speaks to the media following an 80-69 victory over Colgate on Nov. 3, 2025. / Jacob Cotsonika, Michigan State Spartans on SI
EAST LANSING, Mich. --- Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo is certainly not happy after his team's 80-69 victory against Colgate on Monday night.

Izzo broke the game down in-depth during his postgame press conference. You can watch and hear everything he said below.

Watch Tom Izzo here:

Additionally, a partial transcript of the very beginning of the presser has been provided. This is only a small amount of what was said, though, and the recommended way to get the full picture is to watch the video.

Transcript

Tom Izzo
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo looks on from the sideline during the Spartans' game against Colgate on Nov. 3, 2025. / Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

IZZO: Well, it's a win. That's about the only good thing I'll say about it. 

I thought we didn't guard very well again. Although the second half, even though they [Colgate] shot 50%, I thought we guarded a lot better.

And this goes to show you how much analytics mean nothing. Jeremy [Fears Jr.], as our leader, he's got unbelievable stats. Four-for-10 [shooting], not great, 6-for-6 at the line, five rebounds, 14 points, 10 assists, one turnover, five steals. Those are unbelievable stats. 

In the first half, he didn't lead our team to nothing, and he knows it. And in the second half, he did, and that was the big difference. But our best player is going to play well. He played pretty well.

Carson Cooper
Michigan State center Carson Cooper battles for a rebound during a game against Colgate on Nov. 3, 2025. / Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Jaxon [Kohler's] stats are pretty good, but we didn't think he guarded very well. [Carson] Cooper. So I am calling the guys out, because seniors should be able to guard someone. And that was disappointing on a positive note. Jeremy's was positive.

Coen [Carr] came back in, a little bit of foul trouble, and played with some energy. 

Freshman Jordan Scott maybe did the best job of anybody, keeping balls alive, playing hard. I thought he was phenomenal.

Our two guards right now, they're not making shots, they're not guarding anybody. 

Jaxon Kohler, Cam War
Michigan State's Jaxon Kohler, right, celebrates with Cam Ward after Ward drew a Colgate foul during the second half on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The reason we won the game is the offensive rebounds are at 19. We did get to the free throw line. We did not turn the ball over much. Those were all good things.

But second-chance points was 20 to 3. That was a big difference.

Tom Izzo
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo observes warmups before the Spartans' game against Colgate on Nov. 3, 2025. / Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

