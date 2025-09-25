MSU Sophomore Poised for Expanded Role as Season Progresses
Entering the year, the Michigan State Spartans had a clear top-two rushing duo in running back Makhi Frazier and quarterback Aidan Chiles on a much-improved rushing attack.
Both have done fantastically as the season has progressed, but according to statistics from MSU's first four games, one player may have an edge over both Chiles and Frazier: Brandon Tullis.
Tullis has amassed 124 rushing yards on 24 carries and an additional 16 yards on three catches, and even with modest numbers, is leading the Spartans in multiple categories.
Tullis' Stats That Lead The Team
Yards Per Carry
- A distance of half a yard can make the difference between a game won and a game lost, and half a yard is precisely the advantage that Tullis has over the next best guy.
- In a situation where the Spartans need a first down desperately, with Tullis and Frazier, statistics suggest that it might be better to give Tullis the carry compared to him.
Rushing Touchdowns
- Tullis is currently tied with Frazier and Chiles on total rushing touchdowns and behind only Nick Marsh on overall total touchdowns, but along with the others, he has the chance to explode past two or three.
- Should he be the one to break out on the scoring side in a team full of players poised to break out, then he would almost always take over on the general rushing side as well.
Average Yards Per Catch
- If a runner cannot get his game going through carries, he will attempt to take off through receptions, and among MSU's running backs, Tullis has the only positive yards per catch average.
- Frazier has, on most plays, lost yards when catching the ball, and third-string Elijah Tau-Tolliver hasn't even gotten a reception yet this year.
- Influenced by his teammate Omari Kelly to be even more intense than he already is when catching the ball, Tullis is also growing to be more fierce and competitive.
- So in the smaller screen play that MSU rushers get to see, Tullis has the opportunity to completely take over and set himself apart in catching, and furthermore, has done well enough to be trustworthy with more potential carries.
