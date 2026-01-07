MSU Women Climb 9 Spots After Big Win Against Illinois

Michigan State women’s basketball is riding a six-game winning streak and earned a hard-fought home victory over a strong Illinois team.

In the 81–75 win against the Fighting Illini, the Spartans had four players score in double figures. Sophomore guard Kennedy Blair led the way with 19 points, shooting 4-of-10 from the field and 11-of-12 from the free-throw line. Senior forward Grace VanSlooten added 15 points on 7-of-15 shooting, while junior Rashunda Jones contributed 15 points on 4-of-8 shooting and a perfect 2-of-2 from three-point range.

Senior guard Emma Shumate rounded out the balanced scoring effort with 11 points on 4-of-7 shooting, including 3-of-6 from beyond the arc.

MSU senior Grace VanSlooten (14) left the game against Illinois with an injury Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. | Robert Killips/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now 3–1 in Big Ten play, Michigan State improved to 14–1 overall with the win. The victory also marked a major milestone for head coach Robyn Fralick, who secured the 250th win of her head coaching career.

With the six-game winning streak—highlighted by both the Illinois victory and a dominant road win over Indiana—the Spartans climbed nine spots in the AP Poll to No. 15.

Robyn Fralick Michigan State Women's Head Basketball Coach directs her team against Indiana Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025 at the Breslin Center. Michigan State won 73-65. | Robert Killips | Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Week Ahead for MSU

Michigan State faces a demanding road trip this week, beginning Thursday with a matchup in Seattle against the No. 23 Washington Huskies. The Spartans will then travel to Eugene, Oregon, to take on the Ducks, who enter the week with a 13–3 record.

Washington has been particularly strong at home this season. The Huskies are 12–2 overall and a perfect 10–0 in Seattle, with notable home wins over Utah and No. 6 Michigan.

MSU guard Kennedy Blair (35) looks to get past Illinois forward Cearah Parchment (30) in Big 10 action Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026 at the Breslin Center. | Robert Killips/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In their win against Michigan, sophomore guard Avery Howell delivered a standout performance, recording a 22-point, 16-rebound double-double. Howell shot 9-of-14 from the field and 2-of-3 from three-point range, and her career-high rebound total earned her USBWA Player of the Week honors.

For Michigan State, containing Howell will be a top priority. Against Michigan, the rest of Washington’s roster combined to shoot just 13-of-33 from the field and 3-of-11 from three-point range. The Spartans will need to limit Howell’s touches and force others to beat them if they hope to leave Seattle with a win.

Michigan State's Rashunda Jones (1) pulls up and shoots for two points as Illinois's Maddie Webber (34) defends at the Breslin Center Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. | Robert Killips/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As Michigan State heads west, the Spartans will be tested by two quality opponents in hostile environments. With balanced scoring, strong free-throw shooting, and growing confidence under Robyn Fralick, Michigan State has positioned itself as a legitimate contender in the Big Ten.

How the Spartans handle Washington’s home-court advantage and slow down Avery Howell could determine whether this impressive winning streak continues.