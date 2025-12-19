Potential Michigan State Running Back Targets in the 2027 Class
As the 2026 recruiting cycle winds down, new Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald and his staff are shifting their focus toward future classes. The Spartans have plenty of needs to address across their roster in the 2027 cycle, with the running back position being one of their top priorities.
The good news for the Spartans is that the 2027 class is loaded with talented backs, and they have already started targeting several playmakers at the position. Here's a look at three running backs Michigan State is pursuing, along with their current standing in each player's recruitment.
Three 2027 Running Backs Michigan State is Targeting
Although Fitzgerald hasn't been in East Lansing for long, and many of the initial offers that Michigan State extended to 2027 prospects came from the previous staff, there's still a strong possibility that the new Spartans staff is interested in these backs.
1) Jeremiah Stonewall
Jeremiah Stonewall is a three-star running back from Crete-Monee High School in Chicago Heights, Illinois. Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 621 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 52 running back, and the No. 20 prospect from Illinois.
Michigan State has been pursuing Stonewall for over a year, first extending an offer in November 2024. While the Spartans will face some competition to land him, they are in a strong position in his recruitment.
Rivals' Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM) currently gives Michigan State the highest odds of winning Stonewall's recruitment. If Fitzgerald and the new staff make a push for him, there's a strong chance they could secure a commitment from the three-star running back.
2) Jaxon Keys
Jaxson Keys is a three-star running back from Blacksburg High School in Blacksburg, Virginia. Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 815 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 60 running back, and the No. 21 prospect out of Virginia.
Keys' recruitment is wide open at the moment, but he's garnered interest from multiple Division I programs. The Spartans are one of five teams that have offered the young running back, and they currently hold a solid spot in his recruitment.
Rivals' RPM currently gives Michigan State the second-highest odds of landing Keys, only behind Liberty. It will be interesting to see how the Spartans' pursuit of the three-star back progresses under the new staff.
3) CaDarius McMiller
CaDarius McMiller is a four-star running back from Tyler High School in Tyler, Texas. Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 254 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 18 running back, and the No. 38 prospect out of Texas.
While McMiller is being pursued by numerous in-state programs, including SMU, Baylor, Texas, and Texas Tech, he has consistently shown interest in Michigan State throughout his recruitment.
It will take a lot for the Spartans to beat out the Texas schools for McMiller, but his recruitment is up for grabs right now, and Michigan State is tied with several schools for the fourth-highest odds of securing a commitment from the four-star back, according to Rivals' RPM.
