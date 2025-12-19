Potential Michigan State Running Back Targets in the 2027 Class

As the 2026 recruiting cycle winds down, new Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald and his staff are shifting their focus toward future classes. The Spartans have plenty of needs to address across their roster in the 2027 cycle, with the running back position being one of their top priorities.

The good news for the Spartans is that the 2027 class is loaded with talented backs, and they have already started targeting several playmakers at the position. Here's a look at three running backs Michigan State is pursuing, along with their current standing in each player's recruitment.

Three 2027 Running Backs Michigan State is Targeting

Although Fitzgerald hasn't been in East Lansing for long, and many of the initial offers that Michigan State extended to 2027 prospects came from the previous staff, there's still a strong possibility that the new Spartans staff is interested in these backs.

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

1) Jeremiah Stonewall

Jeremiah Stonewall is a three-star running back from Crete-Monee High School in Chicago Heights, Illinois. Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 621 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 52 running back, and the No. 20 prospect from Illinois.

Nov 22, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Michigan State Spartans running back Brandon Tullis (7) runs the ball against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the third quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Michigan State has been pursuing Stonewall for over a year, first extending an offer in November 2024. While the Spartans will face some competition to land him, they are in a strong position in his recruitment.

Rivals' Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM) currently gives Michigan State the highest odds of winning Stonewall's recruitment. If Fitzgerald and the new staff make a push for him, there's a strong chance they could secure a commitment from the three-star running back.

Michigan State's new football coach Pat Fitzgerald addresses the crowd during a timeout in the first half of the Spartans basketball game against Iowa on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2) Jaxon Keys

Jaxson Keys is a three-star running back from Blacksburg High School in Blacksburg, Virginia. Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 815 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 60 running back, and the No. 21 prospect out of Virginia.

Sep 13, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State offensive lineman Kristian Phillips (71) and running back Elijah Tau-Tolliver (4) celebrate a touchdown against Youngstown State in the fourth quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images | Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

Keys' recruitment is wide open at the moment, but he's garnered interest from multiple Division I programs. The Spartans are one of five teams that have offered the young running back, and they currently hold a solid spot in his recruitment.

Rivals' RPM currently gives Michigan State the second-highest odds of landing Keys, only behind Liberty. It will be interesting to see how the Spartans' pursuit of the three-star back progresses under the new staff.

Nov 24, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; A Michigan State Spartans helmet sits on a bench during the second half game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | David Reginek-Imagn Images

3) CaDarius McMiller

CaDarius McMiller is a four-star running back from Tyler High School in Tyler, Texas. Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 254 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 18 running back, and the No. 38 prospect out of Texas.

Oct 18, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Michigan State Spartans running back Brandon Tullis (7) runs with the ball during the first half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

While McMiller is being pursued by numerous in-state programs, including SMU, Baylor, Texas, and Texas Tech, he has consistently shown interest in Michigan State throughout his recruitment.

It will take a lot for the Spartans to beat out the Texas schools for McMiller, but his recruitment is up for grabs right now, and Michigan State is tied with several schools for the fourth-highest odds of securing a commitment from the four-star back, according to Rivals' RPM.

