MSU Adds Late 2026 PWO Commitment From Running Back

Since taking over the program, new Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald and his staff have hit the ground running on the high school recruiting trail. While most of the Spartans’ energy went to the 2027 cycle, they also continued to monitor a few prospects in the 2026 class.

Although almost every prospect in the 2026 class signed with a school during the early signing period in December, a few remained uncommitted heading into the February signing period. One of those prospects is an in-state running back who committed to the Spartans as a preferred walk-on (PWO) on Wednesday.

Spartans Secure Commitment From PWO 2026 Running Back

On Feb. 4, Michigan State announced on X that it had secured a commitment from Cedric Williams, a 2026 running back recruit from Detroit Catholic Central High School in Novi, Michigan.

Keeping a state champ home 🏆



Welcome to the Green and White! @CedWilliamsjr_ pic.twitter.com/MiD0ybS7Ss — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) February 4, 2026

The previous Michigan State staff had offered Williams in October, and the new staff under Fitzgerald re-offered him as a PWO in late January. Although the young running back had interest from some Division II schools, including Saginaw Valley State, he ultimately decided to join the Spartans’ 2026 class.

Williams isn't the only Detroit Catholic Central star to sign with the Spartans, as his teammate, four-star wide receiver Samson Gash, also officially joined Michigan State's 2026 class on Wednesday.

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

While Williams isn’t a highly touted recruit and doesn’t hold a star rating from 247Sports or Rivals, he’s still a talented running back who’s coming off an impressive senior season.

According to his X, Williams rushed for 1,261 yards and 13 touchdowns on 190 carries in 2025, helping Detroit Catholic Central win an MHSAA Division I State Championship. He isn’t the biggest running back, standing 5’11” and weighing 185 pounds, but his production speaks for itself, and he could become a contributor for the Spartans at some point in his career.

Detroit Catholic Central's Cedric Williams rushes during a football game on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. | Brandon Folsom/Hometown Life / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When Fitzgerald took over the program, Michigan State’s 2026 class was, for the most part, set in stone. However, he and his staff continued targeting some underrated recruits over the past month, and Williams is a solid addition to the class.

With the addition of Williams, Michigan State’s 2026 high school recruiting class now ranks 47th nationally, according to 247Sports, which isn’t bad given the turmoil the program has faced over the past few months.

It’s hard to say exactly what Williams’ role will be over the course of his career with the Spartans, but at the very least, he should bring both talent and depth to Michigan State’s running back room.

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE , and be sure to share your thoughts on MSU landing Williams when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE . Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Spartans when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW