Michigan State, Pat Fitzgerald Offer Several In-State Prospects

Pat Fitzgerald is quickly making progress in building relationships around Michigan.

He and Michigan State sent out several offers to in-state prospects on Monday, which shows that he could be making recruiting the state a priority for the Spartans moving forward.

Michigan State's new football coach Pat Fitzgerald speaks during his introductory press conference on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Tom Izzo Football Building in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Spartans have only landed two of the top-10 recruits in Michigan who are a part of the class of 2026, according to the Rivals Industry Series: fifth-ranked quarterback Kayd Coffman and sixth-ranked wide receiver Samson Gash . Coffman has signed his letter of intent, but Gash is waiting until February, and MSU is trying to stave off pushes from Penn State and Georgia .

Here are a few players who "Coach Fitz" has reached out to:

2027 WR Charles Britton III

Belleville wide receiver Antwon Thomas, right, celebrate a touchdown against Saline with wide receiver Charles Britton III during the first half of district final at Belleville High School in Belleville on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One offer was a re-offer to Belleville's Charles "Tre" Britton III. The Spartans had already offered Britton while Jonathan Smith was the head coach, but they've done so again during the Fitzgerald era.

It's a nice way to tell Britton that, through the changes, he's still a priority for MSU moving forward. Something else that is notable is that Britton tagged only two Michigan State coaches on his X post that announced the offer: Fitzgerald and wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins . That could be a sign that Hawkins has a real chance at being retained.

Britton claims a junior year statline of 53 catches for 981 yards and 14 touchdowns over just 10 games.

He has numerous other Power Four offers, including ones from Alabama, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, and Oklahoma. Britton is ranked 569th overall in the class of 2027 on the Rivals Industry Rankings, and is 11th among players from Michigan.

2027 ATH Lundon Hampton

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Fitzgerald also extended an offer to athlete Lundon Hampton, who attends Kenowa Hills in Grand Rapids. Hampton is an athlete who played running back, defensive back, and was a punt returner, judging from his highlight reel.

Hampton does not appear to have a ranking yet on 247Sports or Rivals, but Michigan State is not the first power conference team to offer him. Cincinnati and Pitt have both offered Hampton, as have multiple Group of Five schools.

2027 WR Don Spillers III

Detroit King's Don Spillers, right, celebrate his touchdown catch with Tay'Shawn Henry during the fourth quarter in the game against Mason on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, at Chelsea High School. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another offer reportedly went out to wide receiver Don Spillers III, who attends Martin Luther King Jr. Senior High School in Detroit, which is one of the top high school programs in the state. Current Indianapolis Colts star DB Sauce Gardner went there, as did Oregon starting quarterback Dante Moore, who is a projected first-round pick.

Spillers has received a three-star rating by Rivals, but has not been evaluated by 247Sports or ESPN yet. Rivals placed him 82nd among wide receivers and 11th for players from Michigan in the class of 2027. Spillers also has offers from UM and Illinois.

Michigan State Spartans head coach Pat Fitzgerald speaks to the media following his formal introductory press conference on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. | Jacob Cotsonika, Michigan State Spartans on SI

