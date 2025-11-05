Michigan State Fighting to Keep Prized 4-Star WR
The Michigan State Spartans have had a rough season on the field in 2025.
Jonathan Smith’s team is 3-6, losers of six straight, and has a real chance to fail to win a Big Ten game. Dropping from five wins to three in Smith’s second season would not be a good sign.
To make matters worse, things have not gone well for the Spartans off the field. After a torrid June where Smith and his staff landed several key high school recruits, some of their prized commitments have backed off.
High-level four-star linebacker Braylon Hodge flipped his commitment to Oregon, while wide receiver Tyren Wortham de-committed from MSU last month.
And now, the Spartans might be on the verge of losing another top pledge.
Samson Gash -- staying in East Lansing?
Four-star wide receiver Samson Gash is set to visit Alabama this weekend, he posted on social media. He also has a Wisconsin offer.
Gash has been in strong connection with the Crimson Tide, even with his pledge to the Spartans. The Detroit Catholic Central star saw his recruitment rise over the summer, and he has capitalized on it with an excellent senior season.
This is the second time Gash will visit Tuscaloosa since committing to the Spartans, a clear sign that Kalen DeBoer and his staff are making him a priority.
With the recent on-field success and wide receiver development at Alabama, it makes sense that Gash would heavily consider the Crimson Tide.
Gash, the brother of current Michigan State player Caleb Gash, remains committed to the Spartans, and it will be imperative for Smith and Athletic Director J Batt to remain competitive with Alabama and keep a star talent in the home state.
With on-field optics looking poor and MSU struggling to stay competitive in the NIL landscape, fans are worried that Gash will head for greener pastures like previous commitments.
However, there is still time for MSU to keep Gash committed. They can sell him on the vision of being the focus of the offense with elite quarterback commitment Kayd Coffman throwing him the football.
While Alabama has put receivers in the league, the Spartans have, too. MSU can point to the success of players like Jayden Reed and Jalen Nailor.
Losing Gash would be a killer for the Spartans and Smith for many reasons. They must do everything they can to keep him committed.
