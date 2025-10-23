Spartan Nation

MSU Announces Scout Team Players of the Week for Michigan Game

Here are some of the top players from this week from Michigan State's scout team.

Jacob Cotsonika

Jonathan Smith patrols the sidelines during Michigan State's game at USC on Sept. 20, 2025.
Jonathan Smith patrols the sidelines during Michigan State's game at USC on Sept. 20, 2025. / Darrell Craig Harris, On SI
As it does every week, Jonathan Smith and his staff recognize the top members of Michigan State's scout team on the Thursday prior to every game.

Here are the players that got it this week:

Michigan State offensive lineman Caleb Carter, right, and Payton Stewart work out during football practice on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

DB George Mullins

This is the second time in as many weeks and the third time this season that Mullins has made the cut. He has not appeared in a game yet as a Spartan.

WR Atticus Carridine

Carridine is a redshirt sophomore who began as a quarterback before switching to wide receiver. This is the second time he has been a Scout Team Player of the Week, the other time being for the game against Youngstown State.

WR Shawn Foster

Foster is a redshirt sophomore on the team who actually spent his freshman season at D-III Hope College. This is his second time receiving scout team honors this year, and for the first time since Week 1.

EDGE Stone Chaney

Chaney is a redshirt freshman who has not appeared in a game yet this season. He played against Prairie View A&M last year and recorded 1.5 tackles for loss in only five defensive snaps.

DB Elisha West

West is a redshirt freshman who is a Scout Team Player of the Week for the second time this year. He transferred to MSU from Merrimack this past offseason and is the brother of Aydan West.

OL Antonio Johnson

Johnson is a true freshman who has been named a Scout Team Player of the Week for the second time in four weeks. He is from Detroit and attended Orchard Lake St. Mary's.

Tracking Scout Team Award Winners

Michigan State's head coach Jonathan Smith walks past fans before the football game against Boston College on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Week 1 vs. Western Michigan: WR Shawn Foster, DB Dorian Davis, DL Cal Thrush, EDGE Tyler Gillison, OL Drew Nichols

Week 2 vs. Boston College: TE Charlie Baker, OL Payton Stewart, DB Keshawn Williams, DB Deuce Edwards, DL Mikeshun Beeler

Week 3 vs. Youngstown State: WR Bryson Williams, WR Atticus Carridine, LB Chris Piwowarczyk, DB Dorian Davis, DB Evan Young, OL Antonio Johnson

Week 4 at USC: OL Justin Bell, DB Evan Young, DB Elisha West, RB Darrin Jones Jr.

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Week 6 at Nebraska: TE Wyatt Hook, WR Nick Hardy, OL Antonio Johnson, DL Mikeshun Beeler, DB George Mullins

Week 7 vs. UCLA: QB Ryland Jessee, DL Cal Thrush, DB Deuce Edwards, LB DeJae White, OL Rashawn Rogers

Week 8 at Indiana: LB Chris Piwowarczyk, LB DiMari Malone, RB Darrin Jones Jr., DB George Mullins, OL Drew Nichols

Week 9 vs. Michigan: DB George Mullins, WR Atticus Carridine, WR Shawn Foster, EDGE Stone Chaney, DB Elisha West, OL Antonio Johnson

Michigan State's head coach Jonathan Smith looks on during the second quarter in the game against UCLA on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

