MSU Announces Scout Team Players of the Week for Michigan Game
As it does every week, Jonathan Smith and his staff recognize the top members of Michigan State's scout team on the Thursday prior to every game.
Here are the players that got it this week:
DB George Mullins
This is the second time in as many weeks and the third time this season that Mullins has made the cut. He has not appeared in a game yet as a Spartan.
WR Atticus Carridine
Carridine is a redshirt sophomore who began as a quarterback before switching to wide receiver. This is the second time he has been a Scout Team Player of the Week, the other time being for the game against Youngstown State.
WR Shawn Foster
Foster is a redshirt sophomore on the team who actually spent his freshman season at D-III Hope College. This is his second time receiving scout team honors this year, and for the first time since Week 1.
EDGE Stone Chaney
Chaney is a redshirt freshman who has not appeared in a game yet this season. He played against Prairie View A&M last year and recorded 1.5 tackles for loss in only five defensive snaps.
DB Elisha West
West is a redshirt freshman who is a Scout Team Player of the Week for the second time this year. He transferred to MSU from Merrimack this past offseason and is the brother of Aydan West.
OL Antonio Johnson
Johnson is a true freshman who has been named a Scout Team Player of the Week for the second time in four weeks. He is from Detroit and attended Orchard Lake St. Mary's.
Tracking Scout Team Award Winners
Week 1 vs. Western Michigan: WR Shawn Foster, DB Dorian Davis, DL Cal Thrush, EDGE Tyler Gillison, OL Drew Nichols
Week 2 vs. Boston College: TE Charlie Baker, OL Payton Stewart, DB Keshawn Williams, DB Deuce Edwards, DL Mikeshun Beeler
Week 3 vs. Youngstown State: WR Bryson Williams, WR Atticus Carridine, LB Chris Piwowarczyk, DB Dorian Davis, DB Evan Young, OL Antonio Johnson
Week 4 at USC: OL Justin Bell, DB Evan Young, DB Elisha West, RB Darrin Jones Jr.
Week 6 at Nebraska: TE Wyatt Hook, WR Nick Hardy, OL Antonio Johnson, DL Mikeshun Beeler, DB George Mullins
Week 7 vs. UCLA: QB Ryland Jessee, DL Cal Thrush, DB Deuce Edwards, LB DeJae White, OL Rashawn Rogers
Week 8 at Indiana: LB Chris Piwowarczyk, LB DiMari Malone, RB Darrin Jones Jr., DB George Mullins, OL Drew Nichols
Week 9 vs. Michigan: DB George Mullins, WR Atticus Carridine, WR Shawn Foster, EDGE Stone Chaney, DB Elisha West, OL Antonio Johnson
