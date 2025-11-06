Revealing MSU's Three Best Offensive Players at Second Bye Week
The Michigan State Spartans have had a rough season on both sides of the ball in 2025.
MSU ranks near the bottom of the Big Ten in the key offensive statistics, which will not get it done if the team wants to reach a bowl game, and that does not appear likely at this point.
Jonathan Smith and Brian Lindgren were supposed to come to East Lansing and make this offense more disciplined and cohesive, but neither of those goals has been achieved. The offense looks just as jumbled as it did when the team had an interim coach leading the way.
However, it has not all been bad this season. The team has had a few offensive performers put together solid performances all year.
But who have been the best offensive performers for the Spartans this year? Let’s break down the three best performers MSU has seen on that side of the ball.
Center Matt Gulbin
Gulbin has MSU’s highest Pro Football Focus grade at 83.5, which doubles as the second-best grade among all college football centers.
The Wake Forest transfer has stabilized an otherwise shaky Spartan offensive line, excelling as a run blocker and holding his own as a pass blocker. He is playing himself onto NFL Draft boards with his excellent performance this season.
While the Spartans might not make a bowl game, Gulbin has done his job to help the MSU offense go. If only others around him on the line helped him.
Running back Makhi Frazier
Frazier has earned a 74.0 PFF grade, a solid number in his sophomore season as the team’s lead back.
He has rushed 108 times for 493 yards and two touchdowns while also catching 12 passes for 25 yards. The offense has not gotten it going as a whole, but Frazier has done plenty of good things with the ball in his hands.
Frazier missed the Spartans’ game against Minnesota, and it is fair to assume he would have helped them win if he were healthy. He should be a force for MSU in the next few seasons.
Wide receiver Nick Marsh
The sophomore star has been everything the team has hoped he would be in 2025.
Marsh has surpassed his reception and touchdown totals from his sophomore campaign with 46 receptions and five touchdowns. He is close to passing last year’s yardage total (554 in 2025 compared to 649 in 2024).
MSU hopes Marsh will return in 2026 and lead the offense to a much better place.
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to let us know who you think Michigan State's best offensive players have been when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.