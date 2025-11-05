Evaluating MSU's Star WR Nick Marsh at Second Bye Week
The Michigan State Spartans are struggling on the football field this season.
MSU is 3-6, has lost six straight games, and might go winless in conference play. Fans are growing impatient with watching losing football, and things don’t appear to be improving any time soon.
Jonathan Smith has struggled to garner much excitement for this program, and constant losing has not helped. It appears the team will miss a bowl game for another season, and some fans have called on MSU to fire Smith as a result.
However, things have not been all bad. Sophomore wide receiver Nick Marsh has had an excellent reprise from his freshman campaign.
As we reach the second bye week, let’s break down how Marsh has played in 2025.
Nick Marsh's big season
Through nine games, Marsh has caught 46 passes for 554 yards and five touchdowns. He has already surpassed last year’s reception and touchdown totals and is on pace to break last year’s receiving yards total (649).
While very little has gone right for the Spartans this season, when things are going well, the ball is usually in Marsh’s hands. Whether it is Aidan Chiles or Alessio Milivojevic at quarterback, Marsh is beating defensive backs and making big plays.
Since the Nebraska game, Marsh has been on an absolute tear. Over those four games, he has 24 receptions for 291 yards and two touchdowns.
His best game this season came against Boston College in MSU’s double overtime win against the Eagles, catching five passes for 68 yards and two touchdowns.
His season-high in yardage came against Youngstown State when he had 94 yards, and he could have easily surpassed that total had he not suffered an injury and missed the second half.
His season-low came in the following week against USC, catching only two passes for 28 yards as he recovered. He likely would have had a bigger game if he had not been injured.
It would be great for MSU to hold onto Marsh this offseason and get him back for the 2026 season, as it is possible that programs will come calling with big NIL offers to enter the transfer portal and get more national exposure, similar to what Keon Coleman did.
However, Marsh is from Michigan and stayed with the team last offseason despite attempts from other programs. Will MSU be able to keep him again?
If Marsh finishes his sophomore season with a torrid stretch, those cries will only grow louder. Fans can only hope the Spartans can do enough to convince Marsh to stay.
NIL and transfer portal doom-and-gloom aside, fans have enjoyed what Marsh has done, despite what appears to be a lost season.
