Social Media Reacts to MSU's Week 1 Victory Over WMU
The Michigan State Spartans scraped by the Western Michigan Broncos in their 2025 season home opener, 23-6.
MSU looked like it would pull away with the game in the first half, moving the ball methodically and putting it into the end zone on multiple drives.
The second half, however, looked more like Jonathan Smith’s first season in East Lansing, with several stalled offensive drives due to bad offensive line play. The Spartans will want to clean those things up before they take on Boston College next week.
Nevertheless, MSU is 1-0 on the young season, and it has a week to rectify its mistakes before taking on a tougher opponent.
What did social media think of the Spartans’ opening victory?
Second half woes
Many fans were not thrilled with MSU failing to score a touchdown after three scoring drives in the first half. Fans were left perplexed after the offense appeared to forget how to move the ball.
We will have to look back on the second half and see what went wrong, but it was likely a mix of solid second-half adjustments from WMU and a failure to respond from the Spartans.
Omari Kelly's big game
Fans liked what they saw from transfer wide receiver Omari Kelly, who caught seven passes for 75 yards on the day. Kelly appeared to be the team's best receiver against the Broncos.
Makhi Frazier's breakout
MSU may have found its next star running back.
Redshirt freshman Makhi Frazier had a nice game as the lead back, rushing for 103 yards and a touchdown. He totaled just 21 total yards last season.
Fans were impressed with what they saw from the McKinney, Texas native.
The Spartans had quite the performance in the first half, but things came to a screeching halt in the second half. MSU must find ways to be consistent in games, or teams better than WMU will take advantage of the Spartans' poor play and put Ls on the board.
Smith and the Spartans are home again next week as they take on the Boston College Golden Eagles, looking to get revenge for last year's loss.
