NFL Fans Roast Jets for Social Media Post Celebrating Mediocre Offensive Line
The Jets ended their season of varying lows on one final low note with a 35–8 trouncing at the hands of the Bills last week, putting the cap on a 3–14 campaign.
While such a tough season might stand out for years in the hearts of most fan bases, the Jets haven’t had a winning season since 2015 and have won five games or less in four of the past six years, so there’s a good chance this bad season will simply be thrown in the pile with the rest of them in the memories of the fan base.
But the team was still looking for reasons to celebrate the small wins of the season, and on Thursday night attempted to look on the bright side of one aspect to the year—the continued health of the offensive line.
In a social media post, the Jets highlighted that their offensive line unit was the first in the NFL since 2023 to sport the same five starters through an entire season.
This is an accomplishment in the broadest sense of the term—it is in fact something that was done by the team. Whether this was an accomplishment worth celebrating and highlighting on social media though, was a matter many fans disagreed with the team on.
While a healthy offensive line is good to have, it’s better to have a good offensive line, and by most grades, the Jets were not that. Fans were quick to joke about the Jets’ attempt at finding a small win.
PFF ranked the Jets’ offensive line 22nd out of 32 teams, one spot ahead of the Titans and one spot below the Cowboys. Not exactly the finest company. But did either of those teams start the same five guys all 17 games this year? Apparently not, so maybe that counts for something? Anything?
As some fans pointed out in their critique of the post, the Jets made another bit of history this season, becoming the first team to ever go a whole year without an interception. This is obviously not the type of history the team would want to be highlighting on their social channels, but it is a much more significant and newsworthy stat than the relative health of their middling offensive line.
There are a lot of difficult jobs in the NFL, but running the social channels for the Jets might be one of the toughest.