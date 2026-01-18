2 Unlikely Contributors Finally Step Up For Michigan State

Michigan State's basketball team has been driven by Jeremy Fears, Jaxon Kohler, Carson Cooper, and Coen Carr this season, but as those four struggled in the early going of Saturday's 80-63 road win over Washington, the Spartans finally saw their bench emerge.



It was a welcome sight for everyone who had been waiting for this team to find another gear amid some recent struggles, and in the long run, it's the kind of win that should pay dividends for everyone involved.



Michigan State's head coach Tom Izzo thanks the alumni Izzone for supporting the Spartans in the victory over USC on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"To win a game that way, I think will speak volumes when we watch the film," head coach Tom Izzo said postgame. "Other guys had to step up, and they did."



Stepping Up Early



Two bench players' efforts stood out to the coaching staff in the first half: guards Denham Wojcik and Kur Teng.



Michigan State's Denham Wojcik moves the ball against San Jose State during the first half on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wojcik gets a good deal of criticism from fans for his play because he can seem out of place at times and is the son of an assistant coach. Despite the resistance from the Spartan faithful, Izzo insists he's playing well enough to be in the rotation, and the head coach liked how he ran the offense against Washington.



"I swear to God he doesn't play because of his dad," Izzo said. "He brings us stability, to me. I know he can guard anybody. I know what he can do. He can run a team, and he's getting better. He's gotten a lot better. ... He made some plays, and he just brings some energy. ... I think we'd all agree he was a big part of our resurgece there in the first half."



Michigan State's Kur Teng makes a 3-pointer against Indiana during the first half on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Meanwhile, Teng was the leading bench scorer, finishing with 11 points and knocking down two three-pointers around the 13-minute mark of the first half to get the Spartans rolling in a 13-13 game. The baskets ended up being the catalysts of a 10-2 run that helped Michigan State settle in and eventually pull away for the victory.



However, the two guards were not alone in their reserve efforts, all six players off the MSU bench scored on Saturday, accounting for 31 of the Spartans' 80 points.



Michigan State's Jesse McCulloch gets a rebound against Toledo during the first half on Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"We did play a lot of people," Izzo said. "Jesse [McCulloch] played eight minutes. Cam Ward played almost 20 minutes and did some nice things, including some big-time rebounds. We got a lot out of a lot of people, yet, we've got to get better with out key guys."



Some of those key guys eventually found their footing. Fears ended up with 19 points and five assists, while Cooper added 10 points and six rebounds.



Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. passes the ball against Indiana during the second half on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Still, Spartan fans have to be thrilled with what they saw from the bench on Saturday. When their best players and leaders struggled, others picked up their play to get a road win. That's exactly what good teams do and what can take a team far in March. There's a long way to go to get to that point, but Michigan State has what it takes. They just need to put it all together at once.

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE , and be sure to share your thoughts on MSU's game at Washington when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE . Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Spartans when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW