Why Tom Izzo’s Leadership Development Is 2-Way Street

Much gets made of Tom Izzo's interactions with his players. Often, they are caught in the heat of the moment of high-stakes games and misconstrued as negative conversations by opposing fans, but it's really just the Hall of Fame coach trying to get the most out of his team.



Izzo and his players have a unique relationship, encouraging open communication that allows constructive criticism on both sides. It's that policy and the ability to challenge each other that have made them great. Michigan State's best leaders and most successful players have been the ones who were not afraid to challenge the coach and were better off for it.



"When they get here, my thing is always: You got something to say? My door is open," Izzo said after Sunday's practice. "You got something to say on the court, it's open. I don't have as much time, but you better have the frickin goods when you come to me. That's all."



Draymond Green was one player notorious for his heated in-game interactions with Izzo, but the two have a great relationship to this day. Izzo has been known to travel to support Green at his games, and the power forward has frequently returned the favor and made donations to the school.



March 22, 2012; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Draymond Green (23) talks to head coach Tom Izzo (left) during the first half in the semifinals of the west region of the 2012 NCAA men's basketball tournament against the Louisville Cardinals at US Airways Center. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewickel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

"I always laugh about Draymond," Izzo remarked. "Some of those huddles were legendary. The problem with Draymond was that, 90 percent of the time, he had the goods. That really bothered me."



The Next Great Spartan Leader



It may have bothered the coach to lose those arguments with Green, but his teams have been better with a player like that on the roster. Now, the 70-year-old believes he has another built in the same mold in redshirt sophomore Jeremy Fears. The point guard and Izzo have had dynamic exchanges in huddles during games this season, which, once again, the public has overblown.



Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr., left, shoots as Northwestern's Arrinten Page defends during the second half on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Mateen Cleaves, Travis Walton, Draymond Green -- I got a whole list of them, and if he ends up as good as those guys, he can say whatever he wants to me," Izzo added. "It don't bother me any. ... It's not at all what people think. He's competitive, and I'm competitive."



Fears' leadership already rivals that of his predecessors, and he could be well on his way to joining them with the accomplishments on the court, with the way he has played over the last two seasons. But there's one thing stopping him.



Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr.,right, moves the ball as Northwestern's Tre Singleton falls down during the first half on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"He hates when he doesn't do something right," Izzo said of his point guard. "Sometimes, he finds reasons for it, and I'm trying to get him out of that because, if I get him out of that, he's going to go from a really good player to a great player. [But] He's making progress every day."



If Fears is the next great leader for MSU, as it has appeared, he'll make the jump Izzo is asking of him. Once he does, the Spartans will become a major force in college basketball. All because of his respectful yet challenging relationship with his head coach and the influence past leaders have had on Izzo's program.