3 Biggest Overall Takeaways From MSU's Training Camp

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- The transition from training camp to game prep is underway at Michigan State.

MSU is just more than a week away from its first game of the 2026 season against Toledo on Sept. 4 (8 p.m. ET, FS1). There has been no shortage of curiosity surrounding the Spartans lately, with new head coach Pat Fitzgerald seeking to turn around a program that has fallen on hard times. Here are three main takeaways I've had from the lead-up to the football season:

Intentional Focus on O-Line

Michigan State’s Conner Moore, right, and Ben Murawski run a drill during football practice on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The identity Fitzgerald is trying to mold for Michigan State begins with improved play on the offensive line. On paper, the unit *should* be better this season, though I understand if the attitude from MSU fans has been "I'll believe it when I see it."

Last year's offensive line allowed the second-most sacks in the Big Ten, and the Spartans' ground game averaged the fourth-fewest yards per carry in the conference. A pretty firm reset was needed there with the new staff, and Fitzgerald and offensive line coach Nick Tabacca obliged. No spot on the offensive line should be the same this season. Conner Moore is the only returning starter, and he's set to take the unconventional shift from right tackle to left guard.

Michigan State's Conner Moore, left, blocks Eli Coenen during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Three of the other starters are entering the program this year via the transfer portal. UConn transfer and left tackle Ben Murawski was a prize get and had one of the best run-blocking grades among offensive tackles on PFF last season.

North Dakota State transfer Trent Fraley will play center; he was the FCS Rimington Award winner for best center last year. South Carolina transfer Nick Sharpe should play right guard; he has plenty of starting experience in the ACC with Wake Forest and some SEC experience with the Gamecocks last year.

Pass-Rushing Curiosity

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State Spartans rush end Anelu Lafaele (11) walks onto the field for MSU's "Spring Showcase" at Spartan Stadium. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Michigan State's effectiveness at getting to the opposing quarterback is one of the toughest things to predict this year. The Spartans haven't had consistent enough success in the sack department over the last couple of years, though they did rank around the middle of the Big Ten (10th, to be exact) in sacks during conference play in 2025.

There is an interesting blend of portal additions and returning players from last year. NC State transfer Kenny Soares Jr. is perhaps the most interesting of the group. He's been a linebacker his whole career up to this point, but MSU is moving Soares over to rush end on the defensive line. Defensive coordinator Joe Rossi recently said that Soares was supposed to become an EDGE last year at NCSU, but injuries at linebacker forced a move back.

Michigan State's Kenny Soares Jr. prepares for a play during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Behind Soares on the rush end depth chart is Anelu Lafaele. He flashed a ton of potential for Michigan State last year in the short bursts of playing time he received, making a pair of early-season sacks. He would've almost certainly led the Spartans in sacks had he not gotten hurt during the fifth game of the season against Nebraska.

MSU's linebackers group is also a big part of it. Star player Jordan Hall's 2.5 sacks last year were tied for the team lead. Caleb Wheatland's 4.0 sacks in 2024 at Maryland were the most on his team. Dion Crawford had an 8.5-sack season at Buffalo in 2024, though that number dropped to 3.5 when he shifted into a more traditional linebacker role.

Added Emphasis on Special Teams

Michigan State’s special teams coordinator LeVar Woods, right, works with punter Alex Weeks during football practice on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The path to a bowl game in 2026 may lie in modeling Iowa a little bit. The Hawkeyes aren't a team consistently near the top of the talent or recruiting rankings, yet Kirk Ferentz's teams are among the most consistent in the Big Ten. Iowa has had one losing season since 2007.

One of the things that has made Iowa a program worth modeling is special teams. It's what made the difference in Michigan State's loss in Iowa City last fall. Fitzgerald was at that game, which was hardly the only one Iowa has won in recent memory because of special teams. He spent a lot of time around the Iowa program during his time away from college coaching. Fitzgerald's son, Ryan, is a quarterback for the Hawkeyes.

Michigan State's assistant head coach/special teams coordinator LeVar Woods talks with Tarik Ahmetbasic, left, and other on special teams during spring football practice on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

That time at Iowa showed Fitzgerald the value LeVar Woods can bring. Woods had been Iowa's special teams coordinator since 2018, although he began assisting on special teams in 2012, and he had been on the staff at Iowa since 2008. Iowa has consistently been among the nation's best on special teams with Woods in charge.

Excellence on special teams is the expectation now at Michigan State. Starters on offense and defense will be contributors, with Woods in charge -- that's not a risk every team is willing to take. If there is one place MSU takes a huge step forward in Year 1 with Fitzgerald, it's there.