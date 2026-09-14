Re-Ranking MSU's Top 30 Players Following First Two Games

Some changes in the pecking order are needed after Michigan State's first two games of the year.

Before the start of training camp, I ranked the top 30 players on the roster in a long series of articles. There have certainly been some surprises -- good and bad -- since that series was completed. Let's refresh that top 30 now:

No. 1: LB Jordan Hall (Previous: 1)

Sep 4, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans linebacker Jordan Hall (5) tackles Toledo Rockets running back CJ Miller (22) during the game at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Linebacker Jordan Hall is still the best player on this roster. The next player below has definitely challenged Hall for the top spot here, but the top of the list is ultimately unchanged. Hall has been limited at the start of the season with a right arm injury he suffered against Toledo that kept him out of the Eastern Michigan game, but head coach Pat Fitzgerald said after the game that Hall was close to playing. A return next week against Notre Dame feels likely.

No. 2: RB Cam Edwards (Previous: 2)

Michigan State running back Cam Edwards walks off the field after a 35-7 win over Eastern Michigan at Spartan Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

The expectation for UConn transfer running back Cam Edwards was that he'd be a star in the Spartans' backfield this year. He's off to a very good start. Edwards leads the Big Ten through Week 2 with 250 yards on the ground and three touchdowns, along with a conference-high 48 carries. He had 152 yards and a pair of scores on Saturday vs. EMU.

No. 3: DT Eli Coenen (Previous: 20)

Michigan State’s Eli Coenen celebrates after a sack against Eastern Michigan during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The player whose stock has risen the most is pretty easily defensive tackle Eli Coenen . He's looked like Michigan State's best player on defense in both games so far (though Hall has been largely absent). Coenen already has 3.0 sacks on the season as an interior defensive lineman, which is extremely impressive. Nobody on the team last year had more than 2.5.

No. 4: QB Alessio Milivojevic (Previous: 6)

Michigan State quarterback Alessio Milivojevic takes a snap against Eastern Michigan at Spartan Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

National hype on Alessio Milivojevic was pretty low entering the season, which I disagreed with -- hence why I had him as the sixth-best player on the team entering the year. Milivojevic has started the year with 417 yards, three TD passes, and no turnovers through two games, though he did miss some opportunities and make some riskier throws on Saturday against Eastern Michigan.

Still, Milivojevic has a passing grade of 88.3 from Pro Football Focus so far. That ranks 14th in the FBS (min. 30 dropbacks) and fourth in the Big Ten. Notre Dame will be, by far, the best team he'll have faced thus far in his career, but Milivojevic feels like a much-needed steady hand at quarterback.

No. 5: C Trent Fraley (Previous: 12)

Michigan State offensive lineman Trent Fraley (63) practice ahead of the Toledo game at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Center Trent Fraley has been the Spartans' best offensive lineman thus far. The North Dakota State transfer holds the best PFF grade (75.9) among the players up front through two games, and that lines up with what I've seen during games.

No. 6: EDGE Kenny Soares Jr. (Previous: 8)

Michigan State’s Kenny Soares Jr. celebrates his sack against Eastern Michigan during the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Rush end Kenny Soares Jr. has also lived up to expectations. He had an interception during the opener against Toledo, and he pulled out a spin move for a sack against Eastern Michigan. There were questions about Soares after his position change from linebacker, but he has been a great addition so far.

No. 7: WR Rodney Bullard Jr. (Previous: NR)

Michigan State wide receiver Rodney Bullard Jr. (3) celebrates a touchdown against Toledo during the second half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Another surprise has been the play of wide receiver Rodney Bullard Jr. I originally didn't rank him in the top 30 because it wasn't certain he was going to even be eligible, but I also admit I wasn't expecting him to have the clear-cut starting role that he's had. Bullard leads the team with 10 receptions and 116 receiving yards through two games.

No. 8: S Devin Vaught (Previous: 28)

Michigan State safety Devin Vaught examines Toledo's offense during a game at Spartan Stadium on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Strong safety Devin Vaught has also played pretty well through a few games. He made a mistake by filling up the same gap as Soares against Toledo on that long touchdown run by the Rockets, but Vaught has been great besides that. He's tied for the team lead with 13 total tackles thus far.

No. 9: RG Nick Sharpe (Previous: 19)

Michigan State's Nick Sharpe, center, runs a drill during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

New right guard Nick Sharpe has also fit into the starting lineup nicely. He hasn't allowed a pressure in 57 pass-blocking snaps thus far, according to PFF, and his 88.7 pass-blocking grade is the highest on the team.

No. 10: WR Chrishon McCray (Previous: 7)

Michigan State’s Chrishon McCray, left, catches a pass as Toledo’s Israel Petite makes the tackle during the fourth quarter on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Slot receiver Chrishon McCray has also been solid so far. He's got 10 catches for 79 yards through a pair of games this season and has been Michigan State's most reliable target for underneath routes. McCray seems like the receiver with the highest floor on this team week to week and should stay heavily involved.

Nos. 11-30

Michigan State’s Brady Pretzlaff celebrates a stop against Eastern Michigan during the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

No. 11: LB Brady Pretzlaff (Previous: NR)

No. 12: P Rhys Dakin (Previous: 14)

No. 13: DE Keahnist Thompson (Previous: NR)

No. 14: S Nikai Martinez (Previous: 4)

No. 15: TE Jayden Savoury (Previous: NR)

Michigan State cornerback Tre Bell (3), right, celebrates a tackle against Toledo with defensive lineman Ben Roberts (55) during the first half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

No. 16: CB Tre Bell (Previous: 10)

No. 17: DT Ben Roberts (Previous: 11)

No. 18: K Liam Boyd (Previous: NR)

No. 19: LT Ben Murawski (Previous: 5)

No. 20: CB Tyran Chappell (Previous: 24)

Sep 12, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Fredrick Moore (6) grabs a pass on the goal line in the first quarter in spite of Eastern Michigan Eagles linebacker Zach Mowchan (11) at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No. 21: WR Fredrick Moore (Previous: NR)

No. 22: RB Marvis Parrish (Previous: 17)

No. 23: CB Charles Brantley (Previous: 3)

No. 24: LG Conner Moore (Previous: 9)

No. 25: LB Dion Crawford (Previous: 13)

Sep 12, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans defensive lineman Anelu Lafaele (11) pressures Eastern Michigan Eagles quarterback Noah Kim (1) during the fourth quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No. 26: EDGE Anelu Lafaele (Previous: 15)

No. 27: RT Robert Wright Jr. (Previous: NR)

No. 28: LB Caleb Wheatland (Previous: 18)

No. 29: DT Derrick Simmons (Previous: 23)

No. 30: RB Jaziun Patterson (Previous: NR)