Re-Ranking MSU's Top 30 Players Following First Two Games
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Some changes in the pecking order are needed after Michigan State's first two games of the year.
Before the start of training camp, I ranked the top 30 players on the roster in a long series of articles. There have certainly been some surprises -- good and bad -- since that series was completed. Let's refresh that top 30 now:
No. 1: LB Jordan Hall (Previous: 1)
Linebacker Jordan Hall is still the best player on this roster. The next player below has definitely challenged Hall for the top spot here, but the top of the list is ultimately unchanged. Hall has been limited at the start of the season with a right arm injury he suffered against Toledo that kept him out of the Eastern Michigan game, but head coach Pat Fitzgerald said after the game that Hall was close to playing. A return next week against Notre Dame feels likely.
No. 2: RB Cam Edwards (Previous: 2)
The expectation for UConn transfer running back Cam Edwards was that he'd be a star in the Spartans' backfield this year. He's off to a very good start. Edwards leads the Big Ten through Week 2 with 250 yards on the ground and three touchdowns, along with a conference-high 48 carries. He had 152 yards and a pair of scores on Saturday vs. EMU.
No. 3: DT Eli Coenen (Previous: 20)
The player whose stock has risen the most is pretty easily defensive tackle Eli Coenen. He's looked like Michigan State's best player on defense in both games so far (though Hall has been largely absent). Coenen already has 3.0 sacks on the season as an interior defensive lineman, which is extremely impressive. Nobody on the team last year had more than 2.5.
No. 4: QB Alessio Milivojevic (Previous: 6)
National hype on Alessio Milivojevic was pretty low entering the season, which I disagreed with -- hence why I had him as the sixth-best player on the team entering the year. Milivojevic has started the year with 417 yards, three TD passes, and no turnovers through two games, though he did miss some opportunities and make some riskier throws on Saturday against Eastern Michigan.
Still, Milivojevic has a passing grade of 88.3 from Pro Football Focus so far. That ranks 14th in the FBS (min. 30 dropbacks) and fourth in the Big Ten. Notre Dame will be, by far, the best team he'll have faced thus far in his career, but Milivojevic feels like a much-needed steady hand at quarterback.
No. 5: C Trent Fraley (Previous: 12)
Center Trent Fraley has been the Spartans' best offensive lineman thus far. The North Dakota State transfer holds the best PFF grade (75.9) among the players up front through two games, and that lines up with what I've seen during games.
No. 6: EDGE Kenny Soares Jr. (Previous: 8)
Rush end Kenny Soares Jr. has also lived up to expectations. He had an interception during the opener against Toledo, and he pulled out a spin move for a sack against Eastern Michigan. There were questions about Soares after his position change from linebacker, but he has been a great addition so far.
No. 7: WR Rodney Bullard Jr. (Previous: NR)
Another surprise has been the play of wide receiver Rodney Bullard Jr. I originally didn't rank him in the top 30 because it wasn't certain he was going to even be eligible, but I also admit I wasn't expecting him to have the clear-cut starting role that he's had. Bullard leads the team with 10 receptions and 116 receiving yards through two games.
No. 8: S Devin Vaught (Previous: 28)
Strong safety Devin Vaught has also played pretty well through a few games. He made a mistake by filling up the same gap as Soares against Toledo on that long touchdown run by the Rockets, but Vaught has been great besides that. He's tied for the team lead with 13 total tackles thus far.
No. 9: RG Nick Sharpe (Previous: 19)
New right guard Nick Sharpe has also fit into the starting lineup nicely. He hasn't allowed a pressure in 57 pass-blocking snaps thus far, according to PFF, and his 88.7 pass-blocking grade is the highest on the team.
No. 10: WR Chrishon McCray (Previous: 7)
Slot receiver Chrishon McCray has also been solid so far. He's got 10 catches for 79 yards through a pair of games this season and has been Michigan State's most reliable target for underneath routes. McCray seems like the receiver with the highest floor on this team week to week and should stay heavily involved.
Nos. 11-30
No. 11: LB Brady Pretzlaff (Previous: NR)
No. 12: P Rhys Dakin (Previous: 14)
No. 13: DE Keahnist Thompson (Previous: NR)
No. 14: S Nikai Martinez (Previous: 4)
No. 15: TE Jayden Savoury (Previous: NR)
No. 16: CB Tre Bell (Previous: 10)
No. 17: DT Ben Roberts (Previous: 11)
No. 18: K Liam Boyd (Previous: NR)
No. 19: LT Ben Murawski (Previous: 5)
No. 20: CB Tyran Chappell (Previous: 24)
No. 21: WR Fredrick Moore (Previous: NR)
No. 22: RB Marvis Parrish (Previous: 17)
No. 23: CB Charles Brantley (Previous: 3)
No. 24: LG Conner Moore (Previous: 9)
No. 25: LB Dion Crawford (Previous: 13)
No. 26: EDGE Anelu Lafaele (Previous: 15)
No. 27: RT Robert Wright Jr. (Previous: NR)
No. 28: LB Caleb Wheatland (Previous: 18)
No. 29: DT Derrick Simmons (Previous: 23)
No. 30: RB Jaziun Patterson (Previous: NR)
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A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.Follow jacobcotsonika