3 Intriguing Games To Watch on 2026 MSU Football Schedule

Only a few weeks remain until the Michigan State Spartans' fall camp is complete and the preparation for the regular-season opener begins. First-year head coach Pat Fitzgerald has spent the offseason shaping his program in line with his vision and establishing a hard-nosed culture that could lead to impressive victories.

Michigan State enters the 2026 season with a schedule that isn't the hardest, but isn't the easiest. The Spartans travel to South Bend to face Notre Dame in Week 3 and host Oregon on Senior Night in Week 12. While these are the biggest games outside the battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy, I identified three games that could be just as intriguing to watch this fall.

Week 4 — vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers

Oct 4, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Michigan State Spartans linebacker Wayne Matthews III (white) tackles Nebraska Cornhuskers tight end Heinrich Haarberg (red) at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kylie Graham-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is the game following the Spartans' matchup against the Fighting Irish, and it will be a competitive battle across the board. Entering his fourth season as Cornhuskers head coach, Matt Rhule may finally have a roster good enough to compete in the Big Ten, but the biggest question is whether his program can handle big-game environments; this is the opening conference game for both schools.

If you fall behind 0-1 after this game, you already face an uphill battle for a shot at a conference title, if you can even touch Ohio State, Oregon, or Indiana. Rhule and Fitzgerald are two coaches who get the best out of their players. These two teams will be going to war on Sept. 26.

Week 8 — at UCLA Bruins

Oct 11, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State quarterback Alessio Milivojevic (11) takes a snap against the UCLA Bruins in the fourth quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A battle between two teams with new coaches, numerous transfers, systems, and cultures alike. The Bruins and Spartans should make a bowl game this year despite questions remaining on both sides of the ball. Fitzgerald and UCLA coach Bob Chesney are the types who also do more with less, but Chesney may have the more talented team, especially at quarterback and running back.

While this won't be a season-defining battle, UCLA and Michigan State could be battling for bowl eligibility by this time, with the Spartans hoping to enter the Week 9 bye with some momentum ahead of their rivalry game against Michigan.

Week 11 — vs. Washington Huskies

Sep 16, 2023; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Washington Huskies running back Tybo Rogers (20) runs upfield against the Michigan State Spartans in the third quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Huskies are likely to be a top-25 program for much of the season with a well-rounded team that could make some noise at the top of the conference. This is another measuring-stick matchup late in the season to give the Spartans an idea of what to address in the transfer portal during the offseason, but if they're in a fight for bowl eligibility, this is an important game.

The bright side is that Michigan State is at home and glad it is not playing a quality Washington team in Husky Stadium. A win could be costly for the Huskies, with games against the Hoosiers and Ducks in the remaining weeks; let's see what both schools can do at this point in the campaign.