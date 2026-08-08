Chesney Is Right Man for UCLA, Now He Must Prove It

In college football, all you need is the right man to instill the right culture to build a lowly program into one of the best stories in the sport. The Big Ten and James Madison have had that in common recently, as Curt Cignetti was hired away by Indiana and turned them into a national powerhouse within two years.

Cignetti's successor, Bob Chesney, led the Dukes to a Sun Belt Conference Championship and the College Football Playoff. He'll now look to do the same thing as the second James Madison head coach to be lured to a Big Ten program, this time with the UCLA Bruins.

Bob Chesney Was Right Hire for Bruins

Jul 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Football head coach Bob Chesney speaks during Big Ten Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA has had a unique history in football. They have always had a program with the resources, location, and an iconic stadium to lure in major recruits to the school. Unfortunately, with USC nearby and on the same coastline as Oregon and Washington, the Bruins have suffered from a lack of recruiting success and an innate culture.

The Bruins are happy to have moved on from the DeShaun Foster era—that was embarrassing to witness, even after landing quarterback Nico Iamaleava in the transfer portal. The school needed to make a splash, and adding Chesney, another coach who knows how to win and get things done, feels like the right move at this time.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chesney is set to turn 49 years old in a few days. His relative youth compared to other head coaches gives him an advantage in connecting with players and developing a culture of accountability and discipline that aligns with his philosophy of combining old-school run game concepts with modern-day concepts. His offensive coordinator, Dean Kennedy, plays a major role, helping James Madison rank sixth in rushing yards per game last fall.

Whenever a program hires a new coach, an influx of players either leave or join, and Chesney brought many of his players from Harrisonburg, Virginia. The difference in competitiveness and roster depth from a year ago is astounding, and it could help the Bruins take a step forward quickly under Chesney.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes head coach Bob Chesney looks on during the first quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Iamaleava at quarterback, an improved offensive line, a crowded group of pass-catchers, and an All-American running back in Wayne Knight, UCLA's offense could have dramatic growth this fall. The defense is also in decent shape with edge rusher Sahir West and cornerback DJ Barksdale leading the way.

UCLA, Chesney Are Ready To Prove Each Other's Investment

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Everything Chesney has done this offseason has shown UCLA's administration that he is the right man for the job. Now, he must prove it.

His program does face a tough Cal team in Week 1, with trips to Oregon and Michigan this season. Even if the Bruins win only six games, Chesney seems to have a buffer timeline to get things done in Los Angeles.

There is always the chance that Chesney becomes another Cignetti, turning UCLA into a powerhouse in the Big Ten, and making it as competitive as we have ever seen the conference. I don't think there will ever be another Cignetti, but Chesney can leave his own mark on what he could do with his new program for the coming seasons.