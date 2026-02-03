3 Spartans Need to Step Up Against Golden Gophers

Michigan State basketball now sits at 19–3 on the season following a tough home loss to No. 3 Michigan. Heading into halftime, the Spartans trailed 42–26 while shooting an abysmal 7-of-26 from the field and just 1-of-11 from three-point range.

Coming out for the second half, Michigan State looked like a completely different team. The Spartans opened the half on a 15–4 run before the first media timeout, cutting the deficit to just five points. Michigan, however, was able to withstand the surge and hold on for the victory.

Michigan State guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) celebrates a play against Michigan during the second half at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After scoring a career-high 29 points in an overtime win against Rutgers, Jeremy Fears surpassed that mark with 31 points against the Wolverines. Fears took over in the second half and was the primary reason the Spartans clawed their way back into the game.

In addition to Fears, three other Spartans reached double figures. Coen Carr finished with 10 points on 3-of-8 shooting, while Jaxon Kohler added 12 points on 4-of-13 shooting and 2-of-7 from beyond the arc. Off the bench, Jordan Scott provided a spark with 10 points, four rebounds, two steals, and a block.

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. scores against Michigan during the second half on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now, Michigan State will travel to Minnesota looking to bounce back against the Golden Gophers. While Fears continues to lead the charge, the Spartans will need more consistent contributions across the lineup to return to the win column.

Jaxon Kohler

Michigan State forward Jaxon Kohler (0) celebrates a 3-pointer that tied the game at 55-55 against Michigan during the second half at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After a strong start to the season shooting from the perimeter, Kohler has cooled off significantly, hurting Michigan State’s ability to space the floor. Since the West Coast trip, Kohler has shot just 3-of-22 (13.6%) from three-point range and 17-of-44 (39%) from the field overall.

Kohler’s outside shooting has been a key factor in the Spartans’ offensive success, and when he struggles, opposing defenses are able to collapse in the paint and focus on defending the post.

Additionally, Kohler has not been as active on the glass in recent games. He has not recorded double-digit rebounds since January 13 against Indiana.

Jordan Scott

Michigan State's Jordan Scott shoots free throws during the second half in the game against Michigan on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Scott has elevated his play in recent games, earning a starting opportunity in the second half against Michigan at the shooting guard position.

Although he fouled out against the Wolverines, Scott still finished with 10 points on 3-of-7 shooting and made an impact defensively with two steals and a block. Moving forward, Scott will need to become a more consistent threat from the perimeter after going 1-of-5 from three-point range in that matchup.

With Michigan State searching for more consistency, a potential lineup shift could provide a spark moving forward. Jordan Scott’s recent play has earned him serious consideration for a permanent spot in the starting lineup at the shooting guard position. His defensive energy, ability to attack the basket, and growing confidence on offense bring a different dynamic alongside Jeremy Fears.

Divine Ugochukwu

Michigan State's Divine Ugochukwu, right, looks to pass as Michigan's Roddy Gayle Jr. defends during the second half on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There is a strong case for Ugochukwu to take on a larger role off the bench, with Scott moving into the starting lineup at the two-guard spot. The Michigan game highlighted the Spartans’ lack of a reliable backup point guard, as Fears appeared to wear down late while Michigan capitalized.

Ugochukwu showcased his potential earlier this season with an impressive performance at Penn State, scoring 23 points on 8-of-10 shooting from the field and a perfect 5-of-5 from three-point range. However, he has struggled to build on that outing, reaching double figures just once since.

The Spartans have shown they can mount impressive comebacks, but sustained success will require improved shooting, stronger rebounding, and consistent bench production. If Kohler can rediscover his shooting touch, Scott can grow into a larger role, and Ugochukwu can be a spark off the bench, Michigan State will be well-positioned to respond with a strong road performance.

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on MSU's upcoming game against Minnesota when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Spartans when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW