3 Offensive X-Factors for MSU Football This Fall

There is an interesting blend of new and returning faces on the Michigan State offense.

MSU has a new playcaller, a young starting quarterback, and plenty of new transfers . Many factors will determine whether the Spartans can take a step forward offensively in 2026. These three players will be the largest determining factors, though:

QB Alessio Milivojevic

Michigan State Spartans quarterback Alessio Milivojevic (11) rolls out and looks to throw during a game against the Maryland Terrapins at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

To sort of state the obvious, a lot of pressure will be on Alessio Milivojevic's shoulders this fall. He notched four starts in the 2025 season and played pretty well. Everybody on Michigan State's schedule is waiting for him now, though. Milivojevic stands strong in the pocket and can deliver into tight windows while still making good decisions, but there are still times when he'll hold onto the ball too long.

Some quicker throws and anticipation will be one of the main things to look for with Milivojevic's development as a redshirt sophomore. He's also not the most mobile quarterback, especially when compared to Aidan Chiles , but he's not a Tom Brady- or Jared Goff-like figure who isn't a threat to run at all.

WR KK Smith

Oct 11, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Kk Smith (11) celebrates scoring against the NC State Wolfpack during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

The role of Notre Dame transfer KK Smith will also be a huge part of the success next season. A lot will also be resting on slot receiver Chrishon McCray , but one of the receivers lined up towards one of the sidelines will have to step up.

Smith is the prime candidate. He's a former high-3-star recruit out of Texas who was the fourth wideout on the Fighting Irish's depth chart last season with eight catches, 123 yards, and two touchdowns. Smith missed some time during the spring, including the spring game, but he's a favorite to earn a starting role come September.

LT Ben Murawski

Oct 19, 2024; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Huskies offensive lineman Ben Murawski (77) is helped off the field by head coach Jim Mora and staff as they take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in the first quarter at Rentschler Field at Pratt & Whitney Stadium. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

One of the top transfer portal gets from the winter was also left tackle Ben Murawski , who had previously spent his entire career at UConn and was actually the first transfer commitment Pat Fitzgerald and Co. received. Murawski was one of the best run-blockers in the nation last season with an 86.4 grade in the category on Pro Football Focus.

Murawski will be Michigan State's starter at the most important position on the offensive line: left tackle. He'll have to both open up holes for the Spartans' running backs and also be Milivojevic's blindside protector. The offensive line has to get better for MSU to get better under Fitzgerald. Murawski is one of the starting points for improvement there.

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images