Why KK Smith Must Establish Key Role With MSU Offense

Michigan State football will look considerably different this season. A new head coach, a rebuilt coaching staff, and a heavily restructured roster make the Spartans one of the more unpredictable teams in the Big Ten heading into the fall.

The changes at wide receiver are among the most significant on the roster. Pat Fitzgerald and his staff lost key contributors at the position this offseason. Nick Marsh entered the transfer portal and landed at Indiana, while Omari Kelly departed for the NFL and is now with the Chicago Bears. Those departures left a receiver room that is not only thin at the top but also remarkably young.

Nov 8, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Kk Smith (11) celebrates scoring along side tight end Eli Raridon (9) against the Navy Midshipmen during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Of the 13 wide receivers currently listed on the roster, only six are upperclassmen. The majority of the group consists of freshmen and redshirt freshmen, a level of inexperience that creates real questions about how productive the passing game can be in Fitzgerald's first season. With a new starting quarterback in Alessio Milivojevic under center, having reliable pass catchers who can be counted on in critical moments becomes even more important.

One player who has the talent and the experience to fill that role is KK Smith.

KK Smith Is a Key Player

Smith is entering his redshirt junior season and brings something this receiver room desperately needs: college football experience at a high level. He spent his first three seasons at Notre Dame, appearing in 16 games and recording 11 receptions for 161 yards and two touchdowns. The raw numbers are modest, but they do not tell the full story of what Smith demonstrated during his time with the Fighting Irish.

Consistent playing time was never easy to come by in South Bend, and Smith made the most of his opportunities when they came. His best performance of his college career came last season against NC State, when he caught three passes for 59 yards, highlighted by a 37-yard reception and an 18-yard touchdown grab in the third quarter. That game offered a glimpse of what Smith is capable of when given the opportunity to be a featured part of an offense.

Apr 12, 2025; Notre Dame, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver KK Smith (11) lines up during the Blue-Gold game at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

His decision to transfer to Michigan State was driven by the desire for a larger role, and the Spartans' current situation at receiver gives him exactly that opportunity.

What Smith Brings to the Spartans

Oct 11, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver KK Smith (11) breaks a tackle by NC State Wolfpack cornerback Jamel Johnson (21) during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Smith is not going to beat his man with pure speed, and he does not need to. Listed at 6-foot-0, he is more of a route runner who understands how to create separation through technique and timing rather than athleticism alone. He is also dangerous after the catch, with the instincts and balance to turn short gains into meaningful chunks of yards once the ball is in his hands.

His versatility adds another dimension to his value. Smith can line up on the outside or move into the slot, giving Fitzgerald and his offensive staff the flexibility to deploy him in multiple formations without sacrificing efficiency at the position. For a young quarterback like Milivojevic, who is still establishing himself as a starter at the college level, having a receiver who can be trusted in multiple alignments and consistently finds ways to get open is an invaluable asset.