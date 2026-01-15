3 Stats Identify MSU's Defensive Dominance over Big Ten

One of the biggest factors of Michigan State's 15-2 start to the season, including a 5-1 mark during conference play, has been its defense.

When purely concentrating on those six Big Ten games, the Spartans have boasted the best defense in the conference by a wide margin. MSU's defensive efficiency against Big Ten opponents is just 90.6, which is how many points the Spartans are allowing per 100 possessions, according to KenPom. Nobody else in the Big Ten is even close; Nebraska is in second at 100.0.

Michigan State's Tom Izzo yells at a referee about a call made during a game against Northwestern at the Breslin Center on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Michigan State really has the case to be the best defense in the country. KenPom has the Spartans' adjusted defensive efficiency as the second-best mark in the country. MSU is less than one point behind the team in first place, its archrival, Michigan. The Wolverines, though, are third in the Big Ten with their conference-only defensive efficiency.

The Spartans' defense will allow Michigan State to be in a game with nearly anybody. Michigan State only allowed 66 points during its first loss of the season to current AP No. 6 Duke, and then only 58 points in a loss at current No. 8 Nebraska. What will be critical down the line against the rest of the Big Ten's elite is if MSU can simply score enough points. Duke and Nebraska are the best two defenses Michigan State has faced thus far, per KenPom, and those games of 60 and 56 points are the fewest the Spartans have scored so far.

Engines of MSU's Defense

Michigan State's Jaxon Kohler yells after being introduced as a starter before a game against Northwestern at the Breslin Center on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

For Michigan State, a lot of the defense comes from its two senior big men, Jaxon Kohler and Carson Cooper . They're a big reason that MSU's opponents have only shot 46.0% from inside the three-point arc this season, which is 25th nationally and third in the Big Ten.

It's difficult enough to score on Kohler and Cooper that it forces a lot of teams to shoot a ton of three-pointers to avoid MSU's strength down low. The Spartans have to defend nearly as many three-pointers as they do two-pointers.

The exact percentage of shots from Michigan State's opponents that are beyond the arc is 47.4%, which is the 15th-highest number in Division I and the second-highest in the Big Ten (Nebraska). The Division I average in that stat is 39.8%. MSU's opponents end up making 30.4% of those tries, which is 58th nationally (per the NCAA).

Jeremy Fears Jr.'s contributions cannot be ignored, either. He's been a pest for opposing point guards this season and last. Fears' 1.1 steals per game lead the team. Coen Carr also deserves some recognition for his athleticism and consistently high motor, which never really takes him out of a play.

Michigan State Spartans center Carson Cooper yells after a slam dunk against the Cornell Big Red at the Breslin Center on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

