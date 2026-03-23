3 Things Fans Should Know About MSU's Sweet 16 Matchup

The next battle is now set.

It's going to be (3) Michigan State against (2) UConn at Capital One Arena on Friday (9:45 p.m. ET, CBS) in Washington, D.C., during the Sweet Sixteen round of March Madness . There are storylines aplenty during this battle, but let's bring it down to three:

Full-Circle Moment

Oct 28, 2025; Hartford, CT, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard Trey Fort (9) looks to pass the ball defended by Connecticut Huskies guard Alec Millender (9) during the second half at PeoplesBank Arena. | Mark Smith-Imagn Images

You can't technically call this game a rematch, but it is one. MSU and Connecticut played one another way back on Oct. 28 during what was both teams' second and final exhibition before the season officially began. The game was played in Hartford, and UConn won the exhibition, 76-69.

Those who do remember potentially paying $7.99 for "UCONN+" to watch may remember seeing a not-so-riveting event full of whistles. Fouls were called virtually every possession, and the two teams attempted a combined 74 free throws.

Oct 28, 2025; Hartford, CT, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) shoots a free throw during the second half against the Connecticut Huskies at PeoplesBank Arena. | Mark Smith-Imagn Images

Friday's game will mark 150 days since that exhibition. To think that these are the same two teams going out there in D.C. would be ludicrous. Coaches use those exhibitions to try out different lineups and things that they might not even use in a random non-conference game against a Quad 4 opponent, let alone in March Madness.

That's a kind way to say that the previous meeting between these two teams means very little. A lot can change (and has) over 150 days, and people change when the stakes get higher.

Health of UConn's Demary and Stewart

Dec 9, 2025; New York, New York, USA; UConn Huskies forward Jaylin Stewart (3) at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

One thing that is impressive about the Huskies getting to this point is their ability to win a pair of tournament games against hot Furman and UCLA squads despite having limited or no availability from two real contributors.

UConn didn't have starting point guard Silas Demary Jr. for its first-round game against Furman due to an ankle injury, but he played 22 bench minutes on Sunday against the Bruins. Demary averages 10.6 points per game and a Big East-leading 6.1 assists per game.

Mar 19, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UConn Huskies guard Silas Demary Jr. (2) during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Jaylin Stewart ended up missing his eighth straight game for the Huskies on Sunday, reportedly due to knee inflammation. He started a dozen games for UConn earlier in the year and averages 4.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.2 assists when he does play.

Both players were listed as "questionable" on Connecticut's availability report before the UCLA game. If that's an indication, especially with Demary playing, there's definitely a real chance UConn is at full strength against the Spartans on Friday.

Izzo vs. Hurley

Michigan State's Tom Izzo walks in with his staff against Louisville in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the KeyBank Center on Saturday, March 21, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

If you want a game with two old-school coaches who seem to hate losing much more than they like winning, this is probably a great game for you.

Tom Izzo and Dan Hurley have only officially matched up once before, and that game was out in the Bahamas during the 2021 Battle 4 Atlantis. That was actually a pretty good game, with MSU coming back from down five with 1:41 left by finishing the game on a 9-0 run to win 64-60.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley reacts in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Izzo, of course, has the "Mr. March" moniker by virtue of his one national title, eight Final Fours, and now 17 Sweet Sixteens. Hurley is as intimidating a force as it gets this time of year, though. He just won back-to-back titles in 2023 and 2024, after all, and is entering this game 15-1 in his last 16 March Madness games.

It's set to be a great one. The winner of this game gets either top-seeded Duke or fifth-seeded St. John's in the Elite Eight. That game is set for 7:10 p.m. ET on CBS on Friday.