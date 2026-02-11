3 Things to Watch as Spartans Host No. 2 UCLA

Michigan State women's basketball is having a big season.

The Spartans , ranked 13th in the AP Poll, are getting closer to finalizing a resume that could get them a top-4 seed in their respective region during March Madness. During the women's NCAA Tournament, that would allow MSU (20-4 overall, 9-4 Big Ten) to host the first and second rounds at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

There hasn't been a tougher test than this one, though. Next up on the schedule is second-ranked UCLA. The Bruins stand at 23-1 overall and 13-0 during Big Ten play; their only loss came in November against now-No. 4 Texas on a neutral court.

Wednesday's game (8 p.m. ET, Peacock) serves as a big opportunity for Michigan State and its women's basketball program. Here are a couple of things to know:

Recent Slump for Spartans

MSU is going to have to play better than it has in recent games if it wants a shot in this one. The Spartans recently back-to-back home games against No. 7 Michigan in overtime and to No. 20 Maryland. Last time out, the Spartans beat a pretty miserable Penn State team by 11 on the road, they were down 15 after the first quarter and 12 after halftime.

Any mistakes will practically be lethal against this UCLA team that will likely be a No. 1 seed in March. Not only is it undefeated in conference play, but all but two of its conference games have been double-digit victories.

High-Powered Offenses

This contest is also going to feature two of the best scoring teams in the country. UCLA ranks seventh in the country, scoring 86.0 points per game. Michigan State is shortly behind at ninth, averaging 85.3 points.

The difference is that the Bruins' defense ranks 28th, only allowing 57.0 points per game. MSU's is 155th at 63.3 points allowed per contest. Getting enough stops is the key for the Spartans to hang around and try to pull an upset.

Frontcourts Stand Tall

For Michigan State, it has to start with attempting to contain center Lauren Betts. She leads the Bruins at 16.2 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. Part of the reason for that is her stature at 6-foot-7, making her four inches than anyone else on MSU's roster.

The mostly likely defenders will be 6-foot-3 Grace VanSlooten and 6-foot-3 center Ines Sotelo. VanSlooten leads the Spartans at 15.5 points per game and is second at 6.8 rebounds per game. Her defense in this one will be a critical component, though.

