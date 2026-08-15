4 MSU Football Players Who Could Emerge As Stars After Camp

The Michigan State Spartans are getting their first look at the roster as fall camp has ramped up in East Lansing. After four years of losing records, change could finally be on the horizon this fall.

Head coach Pat Fitzgerald added many new players from the transfer portal this offseason, marking a new look for the entire program as he begins his regime. After fall camp is complete and the regular season commences, there could be new stars brought into the fold. Here are four players who could emerge as standouts for the Spartans after camp.

Oct 11, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Kk Smith (11) celebrates scoring against the NC State Wolfpack during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

KK Smith, Wide Receiver

I'm relatively high on Smith as a wide receiver. My film review of the former Fighting Irish wideout showcases a pass-catcher who could emerge as a productive vertical threat in any offense, and offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan could use that type of player this fall.

Smith provides quickness, explosiveness, clean routes, and strong hands at the catch point; if you can catch well, you can play great. If Smith has a strong finish to fall camp, look for him to emerge as a key target in the passing game.

Michigan State's Kenny Soares Jr. prepares for a play during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kenny Soares Jr., Rush End

Soares is already becoming a star during camp as he transitions from off-ball linebacker to rush end in defensive coordinator Joe Rossi's system. The former Northwestern and NC State defender is currently viewed as one of the top players and transfers on the roster, earning that role quickly through strong spring showings and a great start to fall camp.

Michigan State’s defensive coordinator Joe Rossi looks on during football practice on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Soares could be the key to getting a much more formidable pass rush out of the Spartans' defense. His explosiveness and closing speed make him a legitimate threat off the edge, and his experience at linebacker allows him to remain stout against the run. If there is an easy candidate to emerge as a true star from camp, it's Soares.

Tre Bell, Cornerback

Michigan State's Tre Bell jokes with teammates during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Following cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat from Iowa State, Bell is expected to be the No. 2 cornerback opposite Charles Brantley, who also transfers back to East Lansing after spending a year with the Hurricanes, only playing a handful of snaps.

Bell was a productive cornerback for the Cyclones and may earn serious NFL recognition with another strong season. Coming out of fall camp, he may just be one of Michigan State's best overall defenders when the regular season kicks off next month.

Michigan State tight end Jayden Savoury catches a pass during football practice on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jayden Savoury, Tight End

The redshirt freshman has had a wonderful offseason, proving himself to be the Spartans' current projected starter at tight end in an offense that will need a security blanket in the intermediate and seam portions of the field.

Savoury has the requisite size and frame at 6-foot-5, 253 pounds, and has a chance to be a legitimate playmaker for Sheridan's offense while providing value as a run blocker for star running back Cam Edwards. If Michigan State gets quality production early on from Savoury, they may have found themselves a star in the making.