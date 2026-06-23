Spartans Football Film Review: What KK Smith Brings to Table

Michigan State is facing a new-look wide receiver room this season, a reality that the Spartans are facing across the board with new head coach Pat Fitzgerald.

Gone is the Spartans ' uber-talented Nick Marsh, who transferred to the defending national champions, the Indiana Hoosiers. Chrishon McCray is expected to be the No. 1 pass-catcher out of the slot, but the Spartans landed a handful of talents from powerhouse programs, including Notre Dame's KK Smith , who was a depth player on a talented Fighting Irish wideout room.

Michigan State's Nick Marsh, right, catches a pass as Penn State's Audavion Collins closes in during the third quarter on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Smith saw just nine targets all of last season, but caught all but one for 123 yards and a touchdown. I examined the tape and all of Smith's nine targets to get a clear picture of what the Spartans' newest pass-catcher brings to the table.

What the Tape Showed of KK Smith

Notre Dame wide receiver Kk Smith (11) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown in the second half of an NCAA football game against NC State at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With McCray in the slot, the Spartans needed an outside X and Z receiver with Marsh's departure. Smith is getting his first chance at being a featured player in an offense for the first time since high school as a former 3-star recruit.

The first thing I saw on tape was how quick Smith was. He has a great combination of foot quickness at the line of scrimmage and pairs it with rapid foot-fire out of his stance to eat on the cushion of an off-coverage defender playing trail or man. Smith uses that short-area quickness and burst to win early in his reps, allowing him to gain separation.

Notre Dame wide receiver KK Smith during a Notre Dame football spring practice at Irish Athletic Center on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Within those reps, you see a quality route runner, though he must work on being a bit more decisive on in-breakers as he can telegraph his route at times. Smith's quickness and explosiveness allow him to gain vertical plane separation and win downfield. This isn't a wideout who is a burner, but the route-running and separation aspect is intriguing.

There are flashes of Smith winning in space using creativity and flexibility to generate big plays after the catch. As for his ball skills, Smith plays with great hands and is ultra-reliable at the catch point at all levels of the field. I'd like to see how he performs against physical press defenders and as a blocker on the perimeter blocker in the run game.

Getting into some the #MSU transfers now…WR KK Smith is an X-factor for the Spartans offense after losing Nick Marsh. Quick route runner who can eat cushions on vertical planes with good breaks at the top of breaks. pic.twitter.com/qkPmHmZrVd — Jared Feinberg (@Jared_NFLDraft) June 22, 2026

Outlook for Spartans' Smith in 2026

Again, Smith will likely end up as the X- or Z-receiver for the Spartans. Now that he is a featured piece of a Power Four offense, Smith will see a dramatic uptick in targets, catches, yards, and touchdowns in East Lansing. Expect Smith to provide some big-play opportunities for Michigan State, who could emerge as the team's No. 1 pass-catcher on the perimeter after McCray's college career ends this season.