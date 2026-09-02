How Chrishon McCray Can Become Stellar MSU Weapon

The Spartans are poised to reach a much higher ceiling as a team, which should lead to a better record by the end of the season and hopefully a bowl game appearance or victory.

The team's ceiling could be higher than most would expect after last year, possibly reaching double-digit wins , but that ceiling can only go so high without individual players raising their ceilings as well.

Michigan State receiver Chrishon McCray runs after a catch during football practice on Monday, Aug. 17, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Alessio Milivojevic is one of those players whose ceiling could be very high this season, and if he reaches it, the team benefits greatly. The offense would run more smoothly, and there would be more opportunity for momentum and, therefore, victory.

However, his improvements focus more on the rushing aspect of his game, which is only half of what he does. The other half of his game is the one he needs to maintain from last year and improve, which can only be done through his top receiver, Chrishon McCray, the leader in an otherwise unorganized group.

Where Chrishon McCray's Ceiling Could Be

Michigan State's Chrishon McCray runs after a catch during spring football practice on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Spartans receiver was hidden behind two others on the depth chart last year: Nick Marsh and Omari Kelly. He did not have enough opportunities to show what he could do, having only 24 catches last year.

However, what he did when he caught the ball was very promising, as he averaged 13.8 yards per reception and a touchdown every eight catches. He would have been on pace to nearly reach several hundred more yards if he had only six catches a game, as well as over six scores.

Michigan State wide receiver Chrishon McCray catches a pass during football practice on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Of course, what happened in the past is done with, but this year he is the main target of Milivojevic and will likely receive the kind of targets per game to get him to that six-catch mark week to week.

He can, and likely will, play at the level or above how he played last year, and he could become a 1,200-yard receiver on the year should he remain uninjured and playing at the level he is capable of.

How He Can Help the Team

From left, Michigan State receivers Bryson Williams, Rodney Bullard Jr. and Chrishon McCray participate win a drill during football practice on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The team needs a star on offense, aside from the quarterback position, who can keep the offense going even if QB play is shaky. MSU is fortunate enough to have two players with that potential this year: the aforementioned McCray and Cam Edwards.

Milivojevic will need help on and off the field no matter what, and McCray could and should transition well into being that help. He will be able to ease the load that Milivojevic carries in leading the whole offense and, in turn, improve Milivojevic's game, which improves McCray's name, and so on.