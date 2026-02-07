Fitzgerald Shares Fun Story on Bringing Back MSU's Brantley

EAST LANSING, Mich. --- Michigan State brought in 30 transfers this offseason. One of them had already played for MSU before: defensive back Charles Brantley.

Brantley transferred to Miami (FL) last offseason. It seemed certain that the Spartans had seen the last of him. Brantley, a Florida native, had only one year of eligibility left. But after only appearing in three games for the Hurricanes this season, Brantley was able to redshirt and ended up deciding to come back to East Lansing.

How It Went Down

Michigan State's Pat Fitzgerald speaks during a press conference on National Signing Day at Spartan Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026. | Jacob Cotsonika, Michigan State Spartans on SI

On Wednesday, new Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald shared the story behind how the Spartans brought Brantley back. It started a lot with retained defensive coordinator Joe Rossi , who coached Brantley during the 2024 season.

"I love Chuck," Fitzgerald said about Brantley. "I've gotten to know him, his smile, he's gregarious. That started from Joe Rossi. Coach had said that there may be potential that he wanted to come back, and we popped up his tape."

One of the things that sold Fitzgerald on the idea was the very moment that Brantley will be remembered for by most Spartan fans: his game-sealing interception against Michigan back in 2021, when Brantley was just a true freshman.

"We've got a picture up in the office of a pretty big play he's made in his history here, as all of our fans know" Fitzgerald said. "And I went, 'That's the guy?' Yeah, we'll take him. I love it."

Michigan State's Charles Brantley celebrates after the win over Prairie View A&M on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Because of his experience on that 2021 team that went 11-2, Brantley is going to be the only member of the 2026 Michigan State team that knows what success in East Lansing truly looks like from the inside. MSU only has two other players on their final year of eligibility on the roster who have spent their entire career with the Spartans: fullback Jay Coyne and linebacker Jordan Hall .

Everyone else on the roster has just a vision of what quality football at MSU will or can look like. Having somebody who has truly lived it gives the Spartans a key on-field leader. There is also linebackers coach Max Bullough , who starred for MSU during the glory days of the Mark Dantonio era, but he's not going out there and getting hit anymore.

Lest we forget, Brantley is also very good. He didn't magically become worse when he reached Miami. Back in 2024, according to PFF, Brantley only allowed 14 catches on 37 targets (37.8% completions) and didn't give up a touchdown. He also intercepted three passes himself. Even if he had been playing elsewhere his whole career, he would be considered a big addition to MSU's secondary.

"He's a dynamic playmaker, and to get him back here as a Spartan, we're excited about it," Fitzgerald said.

Michigan State's Ed Woods, left, and Charles Brantley take the field to warm up before the football game against Prairie View A&M on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

