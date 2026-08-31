5 Young Players Who Can Become Stars for MSU Football

A lot of thinking around Michigan State football has to be about the future.

The Spartans' season kicks off in just four days against Toledo (8 pm ET on Friday, FS1). It's certainly more likely than not that this isn't the year Pat Fitzgerald gets the program where he envisions it. These five players have to be a big part of the wider vision for MSU this year and well beyond:

RB Marvis Parrish

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State running back Marvis Parrish (21) carries the ball as safety Devin Vaught (2) chases during MSU's "Spring Showcase" inside Spartan Stadium. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Western Kentucky transfer Marvis Parrish was one of my favorite additions Michigan State made this offseason. He was the Hilltoppers' top running back last year, rushing for 576 yards and getting an additional 203 yards as a receiver. That was also Parrish's true freshman season. Under the NCAA's new eligibility rules, which allow players to play five seasons, he'll have eligibility through the 2029 season.

The overall versatility Parrish brings to MSU's backfield is very important. He'll probably be the team's best receiving option at his position, meaning he'll be out there a lot during more obvious passing downs. Parrish is still a good enough rushing threat to play in other spots, too. His youth only gives him more room and time to grow.

WR Charles Taplin

Michigan State receiver Charles Taplin II catches a pass during football practice on Monday, Aug. 17, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One member of the team's 2025 recruiting class primed for a breakout year is wide receiver Charles Taplin . He redshirted last year, appearing in just four games and making one catch for eight yards, but Taplin very well could be a starter on the Spartans' offense come Friday. Nobody has soared up the depth chart more this offseason. Taplin came to Michigan State as the second-lowest-rated scholarship recruit in its 2025 class, too.

Speed is the biggest thing Taplin is bringing to the table. Wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins says he's one of the fastest guys on the squad, and he also said during the spring that he's improved his body a lot since he arrived in East Lansing. Taplin will be one of the first players Alessio Milivojevic looks to once it's time to dial up a deep ball.

WR Samson Gash

Michigan State receiver Samson Gash runs after a catch during football practice on Monday, Aug. 17, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Speaking of speed, true freshman Samson Gash has plenty of that, and probably more than anybody else on the team. Gash ran an MHSAA-record 10.41-second 100-meter dash in high school. He was also the second-highest-ranked recruit in MSU's 2026 recruiting class, finishing 257th overall on the 247Sports Composite and as a 4-star prospect. Fitzgerald and the coaching staff had to fend off Penn State, West Virginia, Alabama, Georgia, and others in the late stages of his recruitment.

Gash should get some playing time this year. It may not be a ton of it right away, but as he gets used to the new level of play and gets a better understanding of Michigan State's offense, I think he'll end up getting more snaps as the year goes on. It's my personal opinion that he'd be a valuable asset in the return game, but I would also understand if LeVar Woods strayed away from giving that type of role to a true freshman.

QB Kayd Coffman

Michigan State quarterback Kayd Coffman readies to throw during a drill on the first day of fall camp on Thursday, August 6, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

I've also been impressed with what I've seen from true freshman quarterback Kayd Coffman thus far. He got some playing time during the open scrimmage in April, and Coffman showed off a strong arm and some nice ability with his legs. He's another one of Michigan State's incoming 4-star recruits, finishing ranked 274th nationally and 19th among quarterbacks. Some of his other notable offers included Ole Miss, Colorado, Duke, Iowa State, and Cincinnati.

Coffman is going to have to wait a bit before he gets his shot as a starter, but my early impressions of him indicate a bright future. I'd really like to see him be the first quarterback to come into the game during a lopsided result, especially with redshirting becoming a thing of the past. Reps in a 42-10 game in the fourth are more valuable to Coffman than to sixth-year senior and QB2 Cam Fancher.

DT Derrick Simmons

Michigan State defensive lineman Derrick Simmons runs a drill during football practice on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The top recruit in MSU's 2025 recruiting class is also perhaps under the most pressure. Defensive tackle Derrick Simmons was the only 4-star prospect to join the Spartans last year. Coming out of Frankenmuth High School, Simmons only got 44 defensive snaps last year, largely due to the adjustment to the Big Ten he was going through and the decent amount of depth Michigan State already had at his position.

That's going to be different this year. Much of the Spartans' depth there has thinned out, and Simmons stands as either the DT2 or DT3 entering the season. Simmons' versatility and explosiveness provide a high ceiling, though. It's tough to get to 4-star status while playing Division 5 MHSAA competition, but there is a reason Simmons got there.

Honorable Mentions: TE Jayden Savoury, WR Bryson Williams, S Deuce Edwards, LB Adam Shaw, K Stephen Gonzales