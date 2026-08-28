Biggest Starts, Sits for MSU Football As Season Nears

Michigan State's 2026 season officially kicks off in one week.

The build-up to Sept. 4 began the day after the 2025 season ended, when MSU hired Pat Fitzgerald . One mostly new coaching staff and 62 new players later, there is a thin layer of hope and some extremely cautious optimism around the program after Michigan State wiped the slate clean again.

Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald gives out instructions during MSU's first practice of fall camp on Thursday, August 6, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

That clean slate gives players a chance to rise or fall on the depth chart. Here are a few players who have risen into starting roles and a few others who may have fallen a little bit:

Starts

WR Rodney Bullard Jr.

Michigan State's Rodney Bullard Jr., center, runs after a catch during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The biggest news of this week was the NCAA's decision to grant wideout Rodney Bullard Jr. eligibility for the 2026 season. Bullard had been fighting for a waiver since this past winter. He was slated to take the NCAA to court on Thursday, but the NCAA decided to grant Bullard a win on Monday.

Bullard has been getting starter reps during drills this camp, making the news that he'll play this season even more important. The Spartans seem likely to utilize a rotation at receiver this coming year, but Bullard appears to be near the top of the depth chart. He'll almost certainly have more than the five catches and 119 yards he had last year. He's one of a handful of receivers MSU has who bring some impressive speed.

RT Rakeem Johnson

Michigan State offensive lineman Rakeem Johnson goes through drills during the first day of fall camp on Thursday, August 6, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

One of the minor surprises this camp has been the sight of Rakeem Johnson as the starting right tackle. Johnson has quickly become the most versatile offensive lineman Michigan State has, but this year may be his first real opportunity to carve out a full-time starting role. Johnson started the final four games of last season at right guard.

Right tackle isn't totally foreign territory for Johnson; there really isn't a spot on the line he cannot play. He's played 90 snaps so far in his career at right tackle. Only 30 of them came during his redshirt freshman season in 2025 -- four snaps vs. Youngstown State and 26 at Indiana.

DT Derrick Simmons

Michigan State defensive lineman Derrick Simmons runs a drill during football practice on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One young player primed for a breakout season is former 4-star recruit Derrick Simmons . He redshirted last year and got just 44 defensive snaps, but the main reason Simmons didn't play often was that he needed time to bulk up. MSU also had enough depth at defensive tackle to hold off Simmons for a season.

The team certainly seems to think Simmons is ready now. I still have him as the third defensive tackle on the depth chart, behind Ben Roberts and Illinois transfer Eli Coenen, but I was intrigued to see Simmons second in line for one drill on Monday, ahead of Coenen. Whether Simmons is second or third up, he's going to get some serious playing time this year.

Jul 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Michigan State Football head coach Pat Fitzgerald speaks during Big Ten Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sits

EDGE Isaac Smith

From left, Michigan State's Ru'Quan Buckley, Isaac Smith and Wayne Matthews III head to the sideline after UCLA's Jalen Berger scored a touchdown during the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One player who seems a bit stuck in no man's land is Isaac Smith . He started every single game for Michigan State last year, but his 20-25 snaps per game were more like the playing time of a rotational piece. Smith has been getting reps at practice with both the Spartans' rush ends and defensive ends, but it doesn't seem like he's all that close to the top of the depth chart at either spot.

Smith is probably no better than third-string in the rush end room. Kenny Soares Jr. is the starter there, and Anelu Lafaele is a backup who will definitely see the field a fair bit this year. At defensive end, I lean toward Keahnist Thompson. Cal Thrush and Kekai Burnett will likely command some playing time this year, too. It's just pretty tough to gauge where Smith stands.

RT Robert Wright Jr.

Michigan State's Nick Sharpe, right, and Robert Wright Jr. run a drill during spring football practice on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The person Johnson is beating out for the role of starting right tackle is Robert Wright Jr. He was one of the more well-regarded transfer portal additions for Michigan State this offseason. Wright was the starting right tackle last season at Georgia Southern, playing 752 offensive snaps in 2025 without getting flagged once.

This isn't to label Wright a disappointment. He's coming to MSU with three years of eligibility left and will have plenty of time to carve out a role. Johnson's ability to move from place to place might mean that spot is right tackle, too.

WR Fredrick Moore

Michigan State receiver Fredrick Moore runs after a catch during football practice on Monday, Aug. 17, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Michigan transfer Fredrick Moore is one of the more curious cases on the roster. It's not just because he's switching sides in the rivalry. It's been pretty "mum's the word" around Moore and the receiver room in general.

Still, Moore doesn't seem to be penciled into the starting lineup as of now. I'd say the same about Notre Dame transfer KK Smith, but the team has posted a few clips of him making impressive plays in practice, some of which have been with the first-teamers. I can't say I've seen the same thing with Moore.