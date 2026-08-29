What Camp Meant Regarding Pat Fitzgerald's Vision for MSU

Coaches these days cannot afford to get off on the wrong foot.

Pat Fitzgerald hasn't coached an official game yet at Michigan State , though his first is in just six days against Toledo. These past few weeks of training camp were the best opportunity he's going to get at MSU to truly send the messages he wants and establish the culture he wants.

Water Breaks

Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald gives out instructions during the Spartans' first day of fall camp on Thursday, August 6, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

There is usually a lot to clean up during the first day of camp. Everyone's learning their respective systems, and for some freshmen, it's their first official college practice.

At one point during the first day of camp on Aug. 6, Fitzgerald and the staff had to teach the team how to do a water break correctly. It also didn't help that Fitzgerald found some Gatorade bottles and food wrappers on the field as well. Food wrappers and drinks on the ground are pretty minor, but there is a principle to it.

Jul 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Michigan State Football head coach Pat Fitzgerald speaks during Big Ten Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Just the attention to detail in everything that we do..." Fitzgerald said. "The standard is everywhere we go, we're gonna leave it better than we found it. And so as that moves forward, that will be held accountable. It's like the same thing in the team room [where press conferences are held]. You guys should always walk in here, and it should be pristine. It should look the way it should look."

Emphasis on Trenches, Special Teams

As far as roster-building and overall strategy go, Fitzgerald has made it clear that a quality offensive line and good-to-elite special teams are some non-negotiables. Michigan State essentially rebuilt its entire O-line this offseason. Three of its five projected starters there are new to the team this season (left tackle Ben Murawski , center Trent Fraley , and right guard Nick Sharpe ).

Michigan State's Ben Murawski and the rest of the offensive line participate in a drill during spring football practice on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One other starter is an internal promotion (right tackle Rakeem Johnson ). The fifth person is a returning starter from last year (left guard Conner Moore ), but even he is moving over from right tackle. MSU will have a completely different combo than last year, which is probably for the best after the Spartans allowed the second-most sacks in the Big Ten (37).

It became clear that Fitzgerald heavily valued special teams when he hired LeVar Woods as special teams coordinator. Woods previously held the same job at Iowa, where he helped build one of the best special teams units in the nation. Michigan State has portions of practice solely dedicated to special teams, where everyone is involved, including offensive and defensive starters.