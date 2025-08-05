Spartans' Chiles Not Looking for Repeat of Last Season
Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles knows the score. He remembers what happened last season, and he vows not to let it happen again. Last season's 5-7 showing is tucked into his memory bank, and that is where he wants to leave it.
Chiles said the beginning of training camp this season indicates that the team is moving forward. He likes the new additions and believes this is going to be a much better season.
"A lot of good energy. It's a different environment for sure," Chiles said. "New guys that fit the program and fit the culture and came in and did what we had to do (on Day 1). Smooth transition from workout to now, and just hoping to grow from here."
During his freshman campaign, Chiles made a series of blunders and mental errors. He might hit the wrong read, not go through his progressions or ultimately suffer a turnover. One bad play might mentally turn into two or three. This season, Chiles vows not to allow that to happen.
"To really understand the mistake you made, or understand the play in general, what happened this entire play; and not just watching the end result, but watching the entire play and trying to understand every little detail and reason for why you made the decision you made," Chiles said.
Chiles is also coming into 2025 with a different mindset. Last season, he was a little more nonchalant about his leadership and just accepted certain things. This season, he realizes he can run with the better second half of the season he had last year. As Chiles goes, so goes the Spartans.
"I kind of came in with a 'it is what it is' attitude. I came in with a winning mindset like I did all year, but I really think it kind of came down to me; I already made the mistakes, just go out there and focus on playing free," Chiles said. "Go out there and don't make the mistakes anymore, but go out there and play free, and grow from what you're doing. I really just calmed down and was more patient with myself and just grew each week."
Finally, Chiles has a greater comfort level coming into his sophomore season. This is also Year 2 of the Jonathan Smith era. Smith, the Spartans' head coach, flipped the roster before last season and had over 60 new players. It took a game plan to just remember his teammates' names. Now, he is more comfortable in his environment and more acclimated to the system.
"There's tons of people to get to know here," Chiles said. "Everyone here is pretty genuine to me. I'll be walking around, and people will come up to me and be like, 'Are you Aidan?' I'm like, 'Yeah,' and take a picture, say what's up, and talk to them a little bit, and that's really it. Even with the team, like I've said before, this is the closest team I have ever been on.
"It's easy to talk to one another outside the building, and we'll go to lunch, and we are sitting with everyone (on the team). All of us sitting there just talking to whoever and just mixing it up. It's really cool to see."
