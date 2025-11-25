The Interesting Lack of Clarity on Smith’s Situation at MSU
Nobody appears to know whether Jonathan Smith will remain as the head coach at Michigan State next year or not. That's unusual this late into the season nowadays.
On Sunday, I wrote about how that day would be a good one for athletic director J Batt to officially make a decision, whether it be firing Smith or retaining him. No such announcement or statement came down from MSU's athletic department on Sunday.
Several other schools in similar situations to Michigan State's have already publicly made their choice. Plenty of Power Four jobs came open mid-season this year, but some schools have announced the retention of their coaches, as well. Wisconsin has done it for Luke Fickell, Maryland did it for Michael Locksley, and Florida State did so with Mike Norvell, for example.
For this episode of the Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast, let's discuss why the Spartans haven't made a move yet and what the silence might actually indicate.
Additionally, a partial transcript of Smith's press conference from Monday has been provided.
Jonathan Smith
SMITH: OK, like normal, I had a chance to digest the film yesterday, things on really each phase.
Starting defensively, I'm proud of the effort, really throughout the night. I thought the guys executed the plan, run fits, changing things up, making it physical, running to the ball. You look at the third-down plays, they were 1-of-10, including the fourth-down stop. A lot to like.
A huge part, too, is the season-high two turnovers, taking the ball away twice. One of them set up a touchdown, that was great to see. Still, you know, obviously want to be able to finish better in the, call it the two-minute drill there at the end of the game.
Offensively, I thought Alessio [Milivojevic] played pretty tough in that pocket. I believe it was only two sacks, but he avoided [more], took some serious hits. I thought he did a good job with the ball again, in regards to taking care of it. Besides the one there at the end of the half, that one play was not executed, that's not totally on him.
You know, tight ends had a nice game, contributing to the pass game. But again, trying to get the run game going against a physical, good group on defense. They do what they do. Nothing on the film yesterday, just like glaringly, they changed schematically.
Iowa just knows what they are and play a high-end defense, and we did not have enough fourth-quarter-wise offensively. We've got to get some first downs, get the clock moving, and we were not productive there in the fourth quarter.
Obviously, on the special teams end, early, covering it, liked the challenge going in, but wanted to adjust there [against Kaden Wetjen]. I was pleased with the offense getting the punts executed when they did. But then, obviously, in the fourth or the second half on the execution, special teams needed to be better and made a difference on a couple of plays field position-wise there.
So that's kind of recapping those things.
