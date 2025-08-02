One Bold Prediction for MSU QB Aidan Chiles
Much has been made about the short career of Michigan State starting quarterback Aidan Chiles.
The former high-level four-star prospect made the trip east with Jonathan Smith when he took the head coaching job, leaving Oregon State. Chiles and Smith have a close relationship, and it was nearly a foregone conclusion that Chiles would join him when the news broke.
Many expected Chiles to burst onto the scene and become a star, but the then-sophomore had a rocky start to his career in East Lansing. He turned the ball over and struggled to move the ball, as many fans became frustrated with his play.
As young quarterbacks often do, Chiles started to figure things out as the season progressed. The scoring output did not increase, but he cut down on the turnovers and looked more comfortable.
Things are lining up for Chiles to have a much-improved season in his second year leading the Spartans.
In fact, I’ll offer a bold prediction for his season: Aidan Chiles will lead the Big Ten in passing yards.
Yes, this is bold for many reasons. But it also makes sense.
Quarterback play is expected to be down in the Big Ten this season. Outside of Drew Allar at Penn State and Nico Iamaleava at UCLA, few teams have their answer at QB.
It could be Nebraska’s Dylan Raiola, but does he have the receiving talent to put up those numbers? Michigan’s Bryce Underwood projects to be a star, but until he takes a snap in college, no one knows what he is capable of.
Many teams have talented, unproven quarterbacks, like Julian Sayin at Ohio State and Demond Williams Jr. at Washington. It is hard to project what many of the quarterbacks in the conference will do.
Will Howard led the Big Ten in passing last season with 4,010 yards. For Chiles to reach that mark, he would have to increase his yardage total by 1,595 yards.
If Chiles reaches that mark, he would become the third Spartan quarterback to lead the conference in passing, joining Connor Cook in 2014 and Kirk Cousins in 2011.
With an improved offensive line, new receivers, and his quarterback coach in the fold, Chiles is in for a big season.
Who knows if it will be that big, but wouldn’t that be fun?
Keep up with all our Michigan State football content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your own predictions when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.