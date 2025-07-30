Spartans' Chiles Eager to Redeem Season-Altering Loss to Boston College
There's no question that Michigan State's Week 4 matchup against Boston College last season was a turning point in the Spartans' 2024 campaign.
Michigan State was rolling with a 3-0 start in its first season under the Jonathan Smith regime, and a fourth consecutive win would have given it some cushion before going into back-to-back matchups with two teams that would prove to be the best in the conference -- Ohio State and Oregon, the eventual national champion and Big Ten champion, respectively.
But the Spartans essentially imploded, turning the ball over four times, including three interceptions thrown by Aidan Chiles. The then-sophomore quarterback did some impressive things in that game, including some of his top highlights from the season, but it was also the game when the questions regarding his readiness as a starting quarterback began to pile up.
Michigan State will get a shot at revenge when it faces the Eagles in Week 2.
"Last year, we didn't get the result we wanted, but at the end of the day, can't dwell on that too much," Chiles said after the Spartans' first practice of fall camp on Tuesday. "But to get another opportunity to play the team that I don't think -- I'm going to be quiet."
The junior quarterback took a moment to gather his thoughts.
"I love seeing that on the schedule," he continued. "Get the chance for a get-back. It's just stuff like that. It was a very competitive game, and I'm truly excited to play both teams (Boston College and USC), go back home, play in front of my family. I'm excited. Truly just looking forward to Week 1, though, Western Michigan."
One or two plays -- one or two fewer mistakes -- could have made the difference in that Boston College game. You could tell from the facial expressions and his pause that even now, it still lingers.
"It's for sure a chip on my shoulder," Chiles said. "Every game, though, I feel like we could have won every game. We didn't do the things that we had to do, and it's just the little things that count, and yeah, I'm just excited to play them."
Michigan State will host Boston College on Sept. 6.
