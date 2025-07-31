Spartan Nation

Spartans' Chiles Optimistic About Not Making Same Mistakes

Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles is more comfortable than he was at this time last year, and he sees that as a plus going into training camp. He said he bulked up over the spring but will be just as fast and elusive.

Scott Salomon

Aidan Chiles
Aidan Chiles / Aidan Champion, Michigan State Spartans On SI
Aidan Chiles is in Year 2 of a reclamation project. He transferred to Michigan State when his head coach Jonathan Smith left Oregon State to rejuvenate a Spartan program which became unraveled with the Mel Tucker saga.

Chiles had a rough first year as the Spartans fell to 5-7 and missed out on a bowl game. His sophomore year is going to be different.

On Tuesday, the first practice of fall camp. Chiles met with the media for the first time since the spring. He spoke about being more comfortable in East Lansing. He also said he has high expectations for his offense.

“I just talk to people and the people are pretty genuine,” said Chiles, who hails from Southern California. “They come up to me and say, ‘Hey are you Aidan?’” I’m like, ‘Yeah,’ so I’ll take pictures with them and talk to them.”

Aidan Chiles, Michigan State University
MSU QB Aidan Chiles seen Tuesday, July 29, 2025, during the first day of football practice at the Skandalaris Football Center. / Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Chiles said he bulked up over the spring and put on more muscle. He weighed in at 220 pounds but feels he can still be as fast as ever, and he can juke out a defensive back like he did before.

His physical attributes, however, have never been called into question. He did not have any problems with his arm or his legs last season. He did have issues with his decision-making. He had ill-timed passes and many throws he wished he had back.

“There’s plays that I come in and do well, and there were also plays where I was like, ‘What are you doing?’” he said. “Just like you watch the game, I watch the game the same way. The little things I have to work on, continue to reduce mistakes and come back and hopefully make more bigger plays than we did last year.”

Aidan Chiles, Michigan State Universit
Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles looks before making a pass against Michigan during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Smith said some of Chiles' throws, which look like mental mistakes, were either poor reads or the timing on his throw was off. He might have thrown it too early or too late, depending on when the receiver makes his break. The coach knows they need to work with Chiles on his reads and getting the timing right.

“That’s what I’m anxious to see over the next couple of weeks in practice,” Smith said. “When he gets in those situations, what is it like?”

