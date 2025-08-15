Will Michigan State Beat Michigan in 2025?
Remember when Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III ran for five touchdowns against Michigan? Feels like a long time ago, doesn’t it?
That’s because it was. The Spartans have not beaten their bitter rivals, the Wolverines, since 2021. The Paul Bunyan Trophy has remained in Ann Arbor for three straight years.
Jonathan Smith and the Spartans had an opportunity to defeat Michigan on its home field last season, but the team fell short after executing notably poorly on both sides of the ball.
All MSU had to do was slow down tight end Colston Loveland on offense and throw the ball over the top of Michigan’s lackluster secondary, and they would have given themselves a chance to bring Paul home. It did neither of those things.
Many Spartan fans were angry with Smith after it appeared he did not take the rivalry seriously enough. Smith claims he understands what it means to the fanbase much more clearly now.
So, will the Spartans change their losing ways of the past few seasons and finally get back in the win column against the Wolverines?
How MSU can beat Michigan
If they want to, it starts with the connection every MSU fan is looking forward to: Aidan Chiles to Nick Marsh.
Cornerback Will Johnson did not play in the rivalry game last season due to injury, but the Spartans will not have to worry about him at all, as he is off to the NFL. That leaves a secondary without Johnson that struggled tremendously last season.
Michigan has the Metcalf brothers, TJ and Tevis, at safety, while Caleb Anderson comes over from Louisiana. It also has Rod Moore, Jyaire Hill and former Spartan Jaden Mangham returning.
Marsh may develop into one of the best receivers in college football this season, so Chiles must find him often if the Spartans want to win this game.
Defensively, the Spartans will take on quarterback Bryce Underwood, the top recruit in the nation from the 2025 class. Sherrone Moore has not named Underwood the starter yet, but all signs point in that direction.
It is unknown what Underwood will look like for the Wolverines, but it is easy to project that he will be incredibly talented. The Spartans must send pressure after him to throw off his rhythm and force him into freshman mistakes.
MSU had a chance to take down the Wolverines last season, and it will now see a less talented Michigan team. This is as good a chance as in recent seasons to bring Paul back to East Lansing.
Be sure to keep up with all our Michigan State football content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to let us know if you think Michigan State will beat Michigan when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.