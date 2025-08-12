How MSU QB Aidan Chiles Benefits Defensive Line
During the first week of fall camp, Michigan State defensive coordinator Joe Rossi spoke on the Spartans' wide receiver corps and how it challenges his secondary in practice.
It's what you want for your team -- two opposing groups competing to maximize each other's potential.
Michigan State defensive line coach Legi Suiaunoa sees that as a benefit with junior quarterback Aidan Chiles, who is making his group better in practice.
Chiles' ability to scramble and maneuver in the pocket prepares the defensive linemen for mobile quarterbacks they will have to face this season.
"Whenever you face a mobile quarterback, I think it's always beneficial for the front to know that, 'Hey, we got to contain rush a little bit higher. Obviously, if we got pressure, knowing that this guy can bail and he can beat you with your feet, he's going to extend plays,'" Suiaunoa said. "So, that's always in the mindset in terms of these guys when they're playing.
"Now, they don't think about it, hopefully, right? It's just another something that they react knowing that, 'Hey, Aidan going to probably bust and get out the pocket here a little bit and try to extend and use his athleticism here.' So, just putting ourselves in position.
"He's also exposed our defense in the chance that, 'Hey, if you take a bad angle, shoot, he's going to extend the play and he hurt us with a long throw.' So, those things, those little cuts that happen through the course of a season, I think they help engrain what we need to engrain in these guys in terms of the details of getting to that deep shoulder, the details of knowing, 'Hey, we got a running quarterback as opposed to a quarterback that's sitting in his pocket, so our angles got to be a little bit different, we got to be disciplined at knowing where our help is, where that next guy is. If I miss, which side can I miss to? Because I can get him to by nearest help.'"
The Big Ten has some of the best quarterbacks in the country, and the Spartans will be facing a good number of them this season. With Chiles' ability to make plays in the air and on his feet, the defensive line should be well-prepared when those moments come.
