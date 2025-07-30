Recapping Spartans' First Day of Fall Camp
The Michigan State Spartans took to the practice field for the first day of training camp Tuesday. It was intense and coach Jonathan Smith liked what he saw from his players.
“It’s always good to get started,” Smith said. “Practice one, common, but we had good energy out there. A lot of work has been put in this last summer getting ready really for this day and this month. I’m really excited about the group. You can tell the work that’s been done – bigger, faster, stronger.”
The Spartans are heading into Smith's second campaign as head coach. They must improve on last season's 5-7 record. They dropped seven of their last nine games and did not end the season on a positive note.
The Spartans have not gone bowling since 2021, and the players are looking to end that mark.
They can set the tone on Aug. 29, when they open the season against Western Michigan. Until then, the Spartans will apply their skills in practice and get ready for a hectic Big Ten season.
“A lot of good energy, a different environment for sure,” junior quarterback Aidan Chiles said of the first practice. “New guys that fit the program and fit the culture and came in and did what we had to do today. A smooth transition from workouts to now and just hoping to grow from here.”
Prior to last season when Smith and his staff took over, there was a flipping of the roster. Smith brought in his own players through the transfer portal, and there were a lot of new faces in the huddle.
This season is different. Over 70 players return and on top of that, all three coordinators return. Continuity is in the Spartans' favor as they don't have to introduce themselves to people when they are on the practice field.
“It felt quite a bit different, a lot cleaner,” Smith said of Tuesday’s practice compared to the start of fall camp last year, “Just guys moving in the right spots, less mistakes, that kind of thing.”
The players worked out in helmets and shorts. Smith had them concentrate on the little things, like footwork and fundamentals. The staff also wanted to see if the players could recognize the formations.
“A heavy amount on the fundamentals in Day 1,” Smith said. “When we’re just in a helmet we’re not doing a ton of team period so it’s a heavy emphasis on the fundamentals, your stance, your start, your footwork. We do a lot of formation recognition, especially on the defensive side, and just making calls and those kind of things.”
