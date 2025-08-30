WATCH: MSU Coach Jonathan Smith Speaks on Win Over WMU
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State is 1-0 after getting the job done with a 23-6 victory over Western Michigan to open its season.
There's a lot that needs to be addressed, but that's nothing abnormal following a first game. The defense turned in a stellar performance, while the offense could have carried its weight a little more, though the run game was an improvement that should have fans hopeful about what they can expect from that area of the game.
Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith is now 2-0 in season openers as the Spartans' head coach. He spoke on his team's when he addressed the media after the game.
You can watch below:
Jonathan Smith
Below is a transcript of Smith's opening statement:
"I'll start (with) kind of what I told the team. Proud of the team, finding a way to win a game. Obviously, kind of tale of two halves offensively. Defensively, throughout the night, the effort they played with. Shoutout to Ryan Eckley, that punt unit. Jack (Wills) making his first start as a snapper, that was effective play out of our punt group there. But obviously, (there are) the things you want to play more consistently with.
"I do think defensively, that was a pretty good effort and was helped by our crowd. I thought our crowd was great tonight -- energy, student section packed. I mean, it was a great atmosphere and always appreciate Spartan Nation supporting us like that.
"And now, you got to move forward. We'll take a deep look at this tape. There will be a ton to improve on and learn from. And then, this is the first game where you got your game film out there. So, offense, defense, special teams -- the next opponent, they're going to take a deep look at it, and so, we got to find the flaws and clean some things up.
"But overall, you found a way to win the game and now look to work and improve on it."
Michigan State will be back in action next week when it hosts Boston College on Saturday, Sept. 6.
Stay up to date with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on Smith's comments when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.