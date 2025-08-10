Which NFL QBs MSU's Chiles is Most Similar to
Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles is a physically intriguing pro prospect.
Chiles did not have the best season in his first year leading the Spartans, but he showed some flashes of NFL potential.
If he does not declare for the draft in 2026, he will be one of the top prospects in 2027.
Jonathan Smith and his staff put a better offensive line and wide receiver group around Chiles entering his second season in East Lansing, which should lead to better results on the field.
Whenever Chiles becomes an NFL prospect, he will certainly draw comparisons to the top quarterbacks in the league. Will they be warranted, or will they place unfair expectations on the Spartan star?
Let’s try to compare Chiles’ game to the league’s QBs.
Lamar Jackson
Remember when Tom Izzo called Marcus Bingham Jr. a "Poor Man’s Kevin Durant," but used the word "poor" 16 times? This is pretty much in that same vein.
Obviously, Jackson was a better prospect than Chiles, and he has become a better quarterback than Chiles will be, but their measurables and skill sets are similar. Chiles is actually a bigger player than Jackson, but they have similar statures.
Chiles will not reach Jackson’s level, but it is hard not to see some similarities when they play. Will Chiles channel some of the Baltimore Ravens star in his game in 2025?
Anthony Richardson
This comparison makes sense for several reasons.
Richardson is an incredibly intriguing physical player but has not put it together at the NFL level. He is much bigger and has more tantalizing tools than Chiles, but the MSU QB is an unfinished product with high upside, just like Richardson was as a prospect.
Richardson has been frustrating at the NFL level, and there were several frustrating moments in Chiles’ first season as a starter. Some NFL team will believe they can mold Chiles into a star, just like the Indianapolis Colts thought they could do with Richardson.
Jordan Love
This comparison feels like the best-case scenario for Chiles.
Chiles is a much more mobile quarterback than Love, but Love is much more accurate and can scan the field better. The two have similar arm strengths, even though Love is bigger in stature.
If Chiles improves his decision-making and accuracy, he may draw more comparisons to the Green Bay Packers star.
