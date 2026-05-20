3 Early Things on MSU's Week 2 Battle vs. Eastern Michigan

Week 2 of the college football season will feature some green-and-white vs. green-and-white action in Spartan Stadium.

Michigan State will be facing Eastern Michigan on Saturday, Sept. 12. It will be the first time since 2022 that the Spartans will open up a season against two MAC opponents, with Toledo coming to town for the season opener on Friday, Sept. 4. Here's what you need to know:

Return of Noah Kim

Sep 13, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Eastern Michigan Eagles quarterback Noah Kim (1) runs the ball during the third quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

The big focus on this game will be the return to East Lansing for former MSU quarterback Noah Kim . He started five games during the 2023 season for Michigan State after joining the program in 2020. After leaving the Spartans for Coastal Carolina in 2024, he transferred again after losing a quarterback battle with the Chanticleers to Eastern Michigan.

Kim became the starter at EMU and actually ended up leading the MAC with 2,817 passing yards. He had 18 passing touchdowns to 11 interceptions, but he also added another six scores on the ground.

Kentucky Wildcats defensive lineman Mi'Quise Humphrey-Grace (90) pressures Eastern Michigan quarter back Noah Kim during the Wildcats' 48-23 win at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He's from Centreville, Va., too, which is the same hometown listed as incoming Auburn transfer Caleb Wheatland . Kim, Wheatland, and former linebacker Sam Edwards all used to hang out on campus a lot, even though Wheatland began his college career at Maryland.

Kim is the first of three former Michigan State quarterbacks the Spartans will face this coming season. Katin Houser is at Illinois and will face MSU on Oct. 10; Aidan Chiles is at Northwestern and returns to Spartan Stadium on Oct. 17.

Michigan State's Chrishon McCray runs after a catch during spring football practice on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lopsided All-Time Series

The Spartans have had little trouble against Eastern Michigan in the past. Michigan State has won all 10 all-time meetings. Seven of those games have been since the 1996 season. During that time, EMU hasn't gotten closer than 16 points, and the average margin of victory for MSU has been by 39.7 points.

The Eagles went 4-8 last season, losing by 25 to Kentucky (5-7) during the non-conference slate. Michigan State's contract with Eastern Michigan for the game will net EMU $1.5 million for showing up in Week 2.

Trap Dynamic

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State Spartans head coach Pat Fitzgerald patrols the field during his team's "Spring Showcase" at Spartan Stadium. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

This game is in a spot where MSU will have to show some maturity and focus, though. The Spartans' Week 3 game at Notre Dame will be on the horizon that week, and whether Michigan State gets caught looking ahead will speak volumes about the early culture of Pat Fitzgerald's program.

MSU had its big non-conference game in Week 2 (both against Boston College) during the last two seasons under Jonathan Smith, but the Spartans didn't really dispatch their weaker opponents beforehand.

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Michigan State needed several clutch defensive stops to beat Florida Atlantic in Week 1 of 2024, and MSU's offense was quiet after a great start against Western Michigan in last year's season-opener. Being able to dig deep and just cause a blowout by 3 or 4+ possessions would be a very good sign.