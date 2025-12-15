SI

Colts QB Anthony Richardson Cleared for Return One Day After Philip Rivers’s Start

Rivers could possibly be benched for Richardson in the final weeks of the season, depending on how healthy the latter looks.

Madison Williams

Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson has been medically cleared to return after being out for two months.
Philip Rivers nearly completed what seemed impossible for him just last week—winning an NFL game again. He was signed by the Colts out of retirement last week amidst the team’s multiple quarterback injuries, and Indianapolis almost beat the Seahawks, but lost 18–16 on Sunday.

Despite not playing since the 2020 season, Rivers still could compete as an NFL quarterback, even though he had various limitations. He did only practice for under a week.

Rivers’s time as the Colts’ QB1 may be over as soon as it started, though, as Anthony Richardson was medically cleared on Monday to return from the orbital fracture he suffered on Oct. 12, per CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz.

Richardson hasn’t started in a single game this season as Daniel Jones took over the QB1 position from him. If he does look healthy enough to start at some point in the last three weeks of the regular season, then it would be his first of the year. The Colts will face the 49ers, Jaguars and Texans to finish out the season—all of whom are playoff contenders.

Indianapolis is attempting to keep their playoff chances alive, too. So, the team will do whatever it takes to secure a spot down the stretch. We’ll see if Richardson makes a return, resulting in a Rivers benching. Who would’ve thought we’d be saying that in 2025?

Madison Williams
