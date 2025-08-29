How Aidan Chiles' Leadership Benefits MSU
Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles is prepared for a breakout junior season as he begins his second campaign leading the Spartans.
Chiles showed flashes of being a top Big Ten quarterback last season, but consistency escaped him, and turnovers found him too often. For every "wow" play, a "what was that?" play followed shortly.
With a year under his belt and a better team around him entering 2025, we should see a much-improved Chiles this season. Much of the Spartans’ success depends on the growth of their quarterback.
MSU takes on the Western Michigan Broncos tonight, and many expect Chiles to have a big game and lead the Spartans to their fifth straight Week 1 victory.
While Chiles should be better on the field, his leadership will be one of the most important factors for this Spartan team. Despite being just 19 (he turns 20 in a few weeks) years old, his teammates look up to him as a leader.
Aidan Chiles' leadership
Obviously, talent goes a long way. But having your teammates look up to you is one of the most important elements of a quarterback, and Chiles commands the locker room at such a young age.
MSU brought in several new pieces on the offensive side of the ball this offseason. It takes a good coaching staff to help those players develop and assimilate, but it takes a great quarterback to help them feel comfortable in their new home.
Chiles welcomes each and every teammate to East Lansing and has bought into being a Spartan. He helps recruit out of the transfer portal and encourages players to be Spartans in the offseason.
Chiles being a good teammate and friend helps other Spartans feel comfortable focusing on football is key to developing team chemistry in the MSU locker room. Jonathan Smith and his staff do not have to worry about off-the-field issues surrounding the team.
MSU fans did not have to worry about a quarterback not being named a captain, as Chiles earned the role for the second consecutive season.
It is exceptional for a player of his caliber to be relied upon by his teammates. Chiles now hopes to lead the Spartans to a bowl game and possibly even farther.
