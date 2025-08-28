Why WMU Game Will Be Successful for MSU's Aidan Chiles
The Michigan State Spartans have high hopes for quarterback Aidan Chiles as he leads the way into the 2025 season.
Chiles struggled for much of the 2024 season, but it was his first year as a full-time starter, and he was trying to build chemistry with his offensive line and skill position players.
While he had brilliant moments that convinced fans that he could be a star, Chiles also had brutal moments that would cost the team games.
After an offseason of upgrading the offensive line and pass-catchers, Chiles has a much better team around him entering his junior season. That should lead to better offensive results.
Chiles and the Spartans take on the Western Michigan Broncos to start the 2025 season. This game is a chance for the MSU QB to take advantage of a new defensive coordinator and inexperienced players learning a new scheme.
The dynamic Chiles should have a great start to his 2025 campaign, and here’s why.
Chiles' chances for a big game
Last season, Chiles turned the ball over at an alarming rate. He threw 11 interceptions and lost multiple fumbles, which would often lead to the opposing team putting together a scoring drive.
While he cleaned up his turnover issue towards the end of the season, the team did not score many points when he stopped taking so many risks. Chiles should be unafraid to let the ball fly while still being mindful of his ability to read a defense.
With a better understanding of the system around him and more talented players to help execute the play calls, Chiles should be more confident in his ability to put the ball in the air and trust that his receivers will come down with it.
The Broncos lost lots of talent on the defensive side of the ball, including cornerback Bilhal Kone and defensive end Corey Walker. Multiple inexperienced players will take on important roles for the Bronco defense, and Chiles should be able to take advantage of that.
Chiles also has more chances to throw and run for touchdowns. An improved receiver group means he will connect with players like Nick Marsh and Omari Kelly, while an improved offensive line means he will run for scores.
MSU fans are excited to see what Chiles can do in his second season leading the Spartans. The results should be better in 2025, and that starts with beating the Broncos.
