MSU's Chiles Sings the Praises of His Center, Gulbin
The connection between a quarterback and center is one that doesn't get talked about a whole lot in the world of football, but that relationship is as key as any.
Before a play even develops, the quarterback and center make the first exchange. You want it to be crisp. The center also relays any messages from his quarterback to the rest of the offensive line so that they know their blocking assignments.
Michigan State junior quarterback Aidan Chiles is on his second full-time starting center since joining the Spartans. Redshirt senior center Matt Gulbin transferred to the program this past offseason after spending his first four seasons at Wake Forest.
The veteran center quickly made a strong impression on his teammates before Game 1, as they elected him one of their five team captains. Gulbin was the only newcomer to earn the honor.
Aidan Chiles on Matt Gulbin
Chiles gave some insight into what makes his fellow captain a quality leader.
"Physical, tough, leader, just an all-around guy," the veteran quarterback said earlier this week. "He's (Gulbin) a center, and that's what he is. If you want an ideal center, that's who you're going to get. Great guy, great leader, great role model, partner, teammate, everything. He comes to work ready to go, doesn't complain, doesn't talk bad about anybody, just goes out there and does his job.
"And if he sees something he doesn't like, he's going to tell you, and he's a leader; he doesn't care what you think. It is what it is. He's going to let you know up front, and I love that about him. Great guy."
Spartans offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren had mentioned some of the same qualities when he praised Gulbin last week.
"He's (Gulbin) a really good football player," Lindgren said. "And he's tough, he's competitive, and I just think he kind of brings an attitude about him and a sense of urgency about the way that he kind of prepares just for having done it for a long (time) at this level.
"And guys have a great deal of respect, and not just the guys up front, (but) the skill guys. When he says something, it brings the offense up, guys listen. And that's been really cool to have a veteran guy like that that when practice is slow or we're struggling, he can call the group up and re-focus them and get them going in the right direction."
