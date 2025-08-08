Ravens Rookie CB Has Air Cast Put on Leg After Brutal Preseason Injury
Ravens rookie cornerback Bilhal Kone injured his leg early in the team's preseason opener vs. the Colts on Thursday night. The training staff immediately came out on the field and attended to him.
Kone ended up having an air cast put on his leg and was carted off the field, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. He appeared to be in severe pain while on the field.
Baltimore ruled Kone out for the remainder of Thursday night's game. The injury occurred when Kone was attempting to cover an Indianapolis wide receiver near the end zone.
The Ravens have a strong, veteran cornerback group already with Marlon Humphrey, Nate Wiggins and Jaire Alexander, to name a few.
Kone was drafted in the sixth round by Baltimore back in April. He was a standout pick out of Western Michigan. Kone missed part of the offseason with a shoulder injury, too.