Key Reason MSU's Chiles vs. USC’s Maiava Will Be a Show
The Michigan State Spartans take on the USC Trojans this Saturday in a late-night showdown.
Jonathan Smith and the Spartans hope to improve in Big Ten play this season, as they struggled during that stretch in 2024. MSU went 3-6 in conference play and missed another bowl game.
USC has been off to an explosive start this season, sitting at 3-0, just like the Spartans, and featuring arguably the best offense in college football.
MSU’s offense has also been good, and each quarterback has led the Spartans and Trojans to their undefeated records this season.
While quarterbacks do not face each other directly, the battle between Aidan Chiles and Jayden Maiava will be exciting.
The quarterback battle
The game kicks off at 11 PM Eastern time, so it might be tough for fans to stay up late to watch. Those who do will see a fun game with lots of scoring.
Chiles looks like a different quarterback this season, throwing for 656 yards, six touchdowns, and just one interception.
Maiava has been excellent for the Trojans, leading the Big Ten in passing yards with 989, also throwing six touchdowns and no interceptions. He leads the nation in QBR and passer rating, too.
A good quarterback matchup can seem like a tennis match. Each player wants to answer the other back with a touchdown drive if they lead one on the drive before.
We saw this happen with Chiles against Boston College, as Eagles’ QB Dylan Lonergan had an answer for every Chiles score. If the Spartan defense does not improve, Chiles might have to do some heavy lifting for the team to win the game.
Is this a sustainable way for MSU to live in this game? It may come down to whoever has the ball last, and if that isn’t the Spartans, things could get treacherous for this team.
Chiles’ growth this season has been legitimate, and the Spartans will go as far as he takes them. He will do everything he can to put them in a position to win the game in a tough road environment.
MSU and USC fans won’t like a potentially back-and-forth scoring affair between the two quarterbacks, but casual fans will love the spectacle (if they stay awake for it).
Expect fireworks between these two talented throwers.
Keep up with all our Michigan State football content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on this quarterback matchup when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.