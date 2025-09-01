MSU DT Craves Football 'Like an Addict Craves Something'
Sometimes, it gets a little boring to hit the same handful of people over and over again during fall camp.
Not only is the season opener a chance for players to show off their stuff to the world for the first time in months, but it's finally a chance to go up against a live opponent. During fall camp, you're supposed to be getting along with the guy standing across from you -- he's your teammate. There is no such requirement to be pleasant to an opponent.
Alex VanSumeren's Words
"The season opener's always huge," VanSumeren said after the 23-6 win over Western Michigan on Friday night. "It's always a huge game, especially when you haven't played for so long.
"It's something you crave. Like, I crave it like an addict craves something (linebacker Jordan Hall nearly spit out his water mid-sip right here).
"Just the competition, it's what a lot of guys love to do, and that's what I love to do. I love to play football."
Stellar Day for VanSumeren and the Defense
Certainly, VanSumeren wasn't the only one ready to get out there. Michigan State's defense didn't allow any points.
A big reason Western Michigan couldn't get anything going when it had the ball was that the Spartans were owning the line of scrimmage. WMU only had 29 rushing yards (1.2 yards per carry) all game. VanSumeren had a good hand in that with four total tackles.
Pro Football Focus gave VanSumeren a solid overall grade of 74.0. The Bay City, Michigan, native only played 27 of 58 possible snaps, but that's the nature of the position he plays.
"The best d-lines, they rotate," VanSumeren said. "They have to. It's a very physical position, and it's something that I take pride in (and) I know the whole room takes pride in.
"Specifically stopping the run, there can't be anything drop off -- that's a huge thing. Whether it's the ones out there or the twos out there, even the threes, whoever it is, there can't be any drop off. And we've got a lot of guys in the whole front seven and the secondary as well that we're confident to put in situations, and when we put them out there, they're going to execute."
VanSumeren and the Spartans will look to continue to play good defense when Boston College comes to town this coming Saturday, Sept. 6. The game is slated to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on NBC.
