WATCH: MSU's VanSumeren, Hall, Matthews Speak After Win Over WMU
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State's defense led the way in the Spartans' 23-6 triumph over Western Michigan on Friday.
The unit held the Broncos' offense scoreless, as Western Michigan's only points came from a pick-six. It also held the visitors to just 29 yards on the ground, though it did give up 188 yards in the air.
The Spartans' defense was led by linebackers Jordan Hall and Wayne Matthews III, who led Michigan State in tackles with eight and six, respectively. Of Hall's eight tackles, 2.5 were for losses.
Defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren also made his presence felt in the trenches and was crucial to the unit's success against the run.
The three defensive leaders addressed the media following the win.
You can watch below:
Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith also spoke to reporters after the victory.
Below is a transcript of his opening statement:
Jonathan Smith
Smith: "I'll start (with) kind of what I told the team. Proud of the team, finding a way to win a game. Obviously, kind of tale of two halves offensively. Defensively, throughout the night, the effort they played with. Shoutout to Ryan Eckley, that punt unit. Jack (Wills) making his first start as a snapper, that was effective play out of our punt group there. But obviously, (there are) the things you want to play more consistently with.
"I do think defensively, that was a pretty good effort and was helped by our crowd. I thought our crowd was great tonight -- energy, student section packed. I mean, it was a great atmosphere and always appreciate Spartan Nation supporting us like that.
"And now, you got to move forward. We'll take a deep look at this tape. There will be a ton to improve on and learn from. And then, this is the first game where you got your game film out there. So, offense, defense, special teams -- the next opponent, they're going to take a deep look at it, and so, we got to find the flaws and clean some things up.
"But overall, you found a way to win the game and now look to work and improve on it."
